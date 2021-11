The Dodgers will play a day game for Game 3 of the NLCS because the geniuses at MLB forgot which coast each series is happening on. Jeff tries to make sense of that decision. And then, speaking of making sense of decisions, he digs into Dave Roberts’ thought process for his pitching decisions so far in this postseason. And finally, he lays out the Dodgers’ path to victory in this series, and it’s not as bad as it seems.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO