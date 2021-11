The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been in the rumor mill for months now. The device specifications and images have been appearing online since before August 2021. There have been a lot of contradictory rumors, and some expected it to be unveiled at the Samsung Unpacked Part 2 event on October 20. However, there was no mention of it then and no indication of when it’ll come — if ever. And at this point, I’m not sure if it even makes sense for Samsung to launch the Galaxy S21 FE, especially with the Galaxy S22 launch already tipped for early next year.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO