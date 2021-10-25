CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is the biggest surprise of the year

By Ryan Gilliam
Polygon
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI went into Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy expecting a few chuckles, but the tears surprised me. I’m an emotional guy, and I’m secure in the fact that I’ve cried during multiple video games and Marvel movies. But there’s an exploration of loss in Eidos Montreal’s newest outing that genuinely caught...

www.polygon.com

epicstream.com

Batman Forever Star Jim Carrey Reportedly MCU-Bound as Iconic Captain America Villain

It seems like almost every actor in Hollywood wants to jump in on the Marvel bandwagon and with Phase Four slowly taking shape, Marvel Studios will most certainly be introducing new characters to the fold which of course means that it's only a matter of time before our favorite Hollywood A-listers make their way to the billion-dollar franchise.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Kevin Feige Was Blocked from Bringing Daredevil, Punisher and Ghost Rider Into the MCU

Marvel fans have often had the discussion of which characters they would like to see brought into the MCU, and currently Daredevil has been getting a lot of press thanks to internet rumors that Charlie Cox could be seen as the lawyer turned crime fighter sometime in the future of the MCU thanks to the opening of the multiverse and the loops it creates in allowing characters from other Marvel universes to just drop into the Marvel Cinematic Universe without having to explain too much away.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Chris Hemsworth Thought Thor Was Being “Written Out” Of The MCU When He Found Out About ‘Captain America: Civil War’

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe don’t always think of “Captain America: Civil War” as a true “Captain America” film. Instead, with its absolutely stacked cast of MCU stars, it feels almost like ‘Avengers 2.5.’ That’s not something that was lost on Chris Hemsworth, the star of the “Thor” franchise, when he found out about the project. And because of it, since he wasn’t included in the ‘Civil War’ story, the actor wondered if Marvel was trying to get rid of Thor altogether.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket
MovieWeb

Spider-Man: No Way Home Is 'Spider-Man: Endgame' According to Director Jon Watts

The upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home has been hyped up to the point that many fans are expecting some kind of disappointment when their very elaborate and far-reaching theories and predictions don't materialize. After all we have been here before a few times in the last year, mainly thanks to the arrival of shows like WandaVision and Loki and the very over-ambitious plans that fans had for the finale of both series. There were theories about Mephisto appearing in both series, WandaVision's Paul Bettany teased working with an amazing actor he had never worked with before which turned out to be himself, and Loki's writer commenting that he had been given carte blanche to use pretty much any characters he wanted in the show had fans thinking that the series was going to turn into the Back to the Future of the Marvel Universe and were left disappointed when only a couple of familiar faces played a part in the series.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Director Claims Captain America Is ‘Infinity War’ “Villain”

Could Captain America have stopped Thanos before Endgame? Every Marvel fan has an opinion on Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and how Thanos and The Snap were maybe not so inevitable. Perhaps if the Avengers had played their cards right to begin with, the Time Heist in Avengers: Endgame (2019) would’ve been unnecessary, with Thanos (Josh Brolin) defeated and The Blip averted.
MOVIES
Polygon

Every new movie and show coming to Disney Plus in November

Disney Plus launched in 2019 with most of Disney’s back catalog, but the platform hasn’t reached maximum capacity just yet. In addition to original content, like upcoming episodes of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., there’s a host of movies and shows wrapped up under other streaming services and licenses. Each month, a few new titles will trickle onto Disney Plus.
TV SERIES
GotGame

Review | Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

In 2014, Marvel Studios released Guardians of the Galaxy, introducing mainstream fans to a ragtag team of unlikely heroes. Meeting rousing success, the film generated new interest in the franchise, making it one of the most popular Marvel properties today. With that success, it wasn’t long before a video game appeared, with Telltale Games taking a shot at telling their Guardians of the Galaxy story. Since then, Marvel has been investing more in the gaming space, with a revival of Marvel Ultimate Alliance, a successful Spider-Man franchise, and even Square Enix’s Avengers game. Now, Square Enix and Eidos Montréal take the inspirations of the current Guardians of the Galaxy franchise to make their own rendition. Not only did they understand the assignment, but it’s clear that this new game was a labor of love from many Marvel fans.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Avengers: Every Marvel superhero character ranked from worst to best

It’s staggering to think that 10 years ago, the Marvel Cinematic Universe was yet to assemble any Avengers.Now, 24 films later and one TV show later, the series has introduced 27 world-saving characters.After the introduction of the originals – including Iron Man, Captain America and Black Widow – it seemed unlikely that characters introduced in future films would rank alongside them. It turns out that assumption was wildly incorrect – thanks to Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther and the MCU’s first female-led film Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson, those originals have been given a run for their money.With...
MOVIES
Polygon

Star Ocean: The Divine Forge is coming to PlayStation next year

A new game is coming to the Star Ocean franchise called Star Ocean: The Divine Forge. The trailer shown at Wednesday’s Sony State of Play event depicted a spaceship struggling with some sort of crisis. The crew is unable to solve the crisis, and the whole thing explodes. It’s a dramatic start to the trailer, but then we see open world gameplay with lush environments and monsters.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Guardians of the Galaxy new game plus guide

Our Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy new game plus guide explains how to start a save in new game plus mode, what you need to know before starting, and confirms what carries over into this new NG+ playthrough. Even after beating the Guardians of the Galaxy game, you might want...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Rise of the Tomb Raider is free on PC to celebrate Lara Croft’s 25th

The 25th anniversary celebration of Tomb Raider’s launch starts with a free copy of 2015’s Rise of the Tomb Raider for Amazon Prime members, plus versions of two Lara Croft games making the franchise’s debut on Nintendo Switch in 2022. The Windows PC version of Rise of the Tomb Raider...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Dinotopia is the best dinosaur game, and it’s got puppets

The 1990s were a golden age to be a dinosaur-loving kid. I grew up on The Land Before Time, Jurassic Park, We’re Back, Disney’s Dinosaur, Dinosaur Adventure 3D, Walking With Dinosaurs, the film Super Mario Bros., if you’re into that... the list goes on. But what I wanted above all...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

One of Marvel’s oldest queer couples got back together

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement. For the whole of Marvel’s Krakoan era, there’s been a gay Chekhov’s gun on the mutant mantelpiece in the form of Mystique and her late wife Destiny. The secret cabal that runs Krakoa believes that all their plans will run to nothing if Destiny is resurrected, and Mystique has been a hairsbreadth from burning it all down if her wife is not resurrected.
RELATIONSHIPS
CNET

Marvel's Eternals, Shang-Chi won't be streaming on Disney Plus this weekend, sorry

Marvel's Eternals is about to hit the box office, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has already been one of the biggest theatrical hits of the pandemic, sitting atop the rankings as the highest grossing movie in the US so far this year. A major factor in Marvel's return to box office titan has been its latest films' streaming strategy -- which is to not stream them at all.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Coloring Book Shows Off Possible Villains/Heroes in MCU Film

A new Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness licensed adult coloring pad and puzzle might have teased some details about the upcoming movie’s plot. The puzzle shows Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) fighting a giant squid monster in the middle of a city, which comic book fans will identify as interdimensional villain Shuma-Gorath. However, Doctor Strange is not alone, and the puzzle might give us the first image of Xochitl Gomez’s Miss America.
MOVIES
Polygon

DeathVerse, a spin on the battle royale, comes to PS4, PS5 in 2022

A follow-up to Grasshopper’s 2016 Let It Die, DeathVerse: Let It Die is a wacky spin on the battle royale genre, announced Wednesday during Sony’s State of Play presentation. Publisher GungHo Games, in a news release published Wednesday, described the game as a “survival battle arena” where players fight against each other and environmental elements in an in-game reality game show called Death Jamboree.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

The Witcher season 2 trailer is filled with monsters

Netflix’s The Witcher season 2 has a monster-filled new trailer just in time for Halloween. The new trailer was released on Friday and shows off just a few of the new foes (and possible allies) Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer will be up against this season. In fact, there are enough...
TV SERIES
Polygon

The newest Dark Pictures game will take place in a serial killer mansion

Bandai Namco and Supermassive Games announced the fourth installment of horror series The Dark Pictures Anthology just in time for Halloween weekend. And true crime fans, this one’s for you!. Titled The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me, the new game will follow a group of documentary filmmakers who...
VIDEO GAMES
The Guardian

Why on earth is Angelina Jolie in Marvel’s Eternals?

There is something going on with Eternals, Oscar winner Chloé Zhao’s debut dip into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Perhaps it’s that this is one of the first MCU episodes to arrive almost fully formed, without endless teases and character introductions during previous instalments. Maybe it’s the way August’s final full trailer seemed to apologise for this in advance, explaining that Earth’s cosmic guardians had not bothered taking down mean ol’ Thanos during the Earth-shattering events of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame because they had been told not to by some pesky unknown entity. But more likely it’s that ... hang on, is that Angelina Jolie in a blond wig and silver spandex?
MOVIES

