NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Melvin Ingram, Marlon Mack and More

By Jake Rill
Bleacher Report
 7 days ago

Until then, there are sure to be rumors circulating about players who could be traded before the deadline. Some teams have been doing deals through the first seven gameweeks, especially of late. One of the most recent major trades that took place occurred Oct. 15, when the Philadelphia Eagles sent tight...

bleacherreport.com

thecomeback.com

Tony Dungy shares honest opinion on Carson Wentz

Tony Dungy spent seven seasons as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and he won a Super Bowl with them thanks in large part to his relationship with quarterback Peyton Manning. So he knows a thing or two about what works to win with the Colts. On paper, he...
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

Cowboys mentioned as trade destination for Melvin Ingram III

The Dallas Cowboys look like the cream of the crop in the NFC East. They are receiving little pressure from the New York Giants, Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles. But, they cannot rest on their laurels and need to continue looking for ways to upgrade the roster so they can compete with the rest of the teams looking destined for a playoff berth in the NFC, and acquiring a pass-rusher like Melvin Ingram III could be the move to make.
NFL
PennLive.com

Ben Roethlisberger’s last game as Steelers’ starter could be Sunday vs. Broncos

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Stick a fork in him; Ben Roethlisberger is done. Such is the cold-eyed, callous assessment of once-adoring Steelers Nation. Certainly, it is, if you judge by the damning reaction on Twitter in wake of the Steelers’ season-crushing 27-17 loss in Green Bay. This time it wasn’t on the Steelers young and unproven offensive line. The Steelers’ struggles were clearly the result of their 39-year-old, future Hall of Fame quarterback’s rapidly fading skills. Big Ben is but a slight shadow of his former self. He can’t move in Matt Canada’s offense requiring mobility. Worse, he’s missing wide-open receivers down the football. The result, splash plays have been reduced to a trickle. No wonder Mike Tomlin was caught on TV camera’s making moon eyes at the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers from the sidelines. He’s looking for a quarterback, any quarterback, that can be paired with Pittsburgh’s plethora of talented receivers, its promising rookie running back, and a defense that, when it hits its stride and shrugs off a string of nagging injuries, should be as stinging and sack-happy as ever. No wonder the sad yet anxious eyes of Steelers Nation are on Big Ben, waiting, wondering when he’ll be shown a seat on the sideline. Conventional wisdom held that the final curtain on Ben’s career would fall during the Steelers’ bye week later this month. Now, Steelers fans and analysts alike are insisting Ben be shown the door to the showers should he falter against the mediocre Broncos Sunday at Heinze Field. Are we seeing Big Ben’s last game as a starter? Even Mike Tomlin, a Ben believer, conceded Roethlisberger, once so capable of shrugging off pass rushers and eluding pressure, is simply can’t move the way he once did. That’s a huge concession, considering Canada’s offense is predicated on movement. Then again, nothing about this still-young Steelers’ season makes any sense. Sitting Big Ben would be the one thing that makes sense. Endings are hard. Just ask Stephen King. A Hollywood ending for Ben and these Steelers was always fantasy. This isn’t Tinseltown. It’s Pittsburgh. It’s the NFL. No one beats Father Time. Except, of course, Tom Brady. Here now are the valid, inescapable reasons for Ben taking a seat on the bench – plus an impassioned Pittsburgh counterargument to stick with Roethlisberger – all in this ‘pains-me-to-say-it’ edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. And be sure to check out my PennLive column first thing Thursday. It will be packed with plenty of memes depicting Pittsburgh’s shocking displeasure and displeasure with its aging, struggling Steelers’ quarterback.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Suffer Crushing Injury Blow Against The Steelers

The Cleveland Browns are going to have to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers without the services of right tackle Jack Conklin for the rest of the afternoon. Conklin, who missed the Browns’ last two games with a knee injury, exited today’s game in the first half after hurting his elbow. He was carted off the field.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tracy Wolfson’s Sideline Costume

Sideline reporters don’t typically sport Halloween costumes on the sideline, but CBS veteran Tracy Wolfson decided to get in the spirit today. CBS’ lead sideline reporter, who’s part of the Jim Nantz and Tony Romo team, decided to play on her name on Sunday afternoon. Wolfson was spotted wearing some...
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Released Notable Quarterback Monday

The Indianapolis Colts made a series of roster moves on Monday afternoon, which included the release of a veteran quarterback. Indianapolis released Brett Hundley, who has yoyoed back-and-forth between the practice squad and active roster this season but did not appear in a game for the Colts. Hundley signed with the team during the offseason.
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles sign former Colts WR to practice squad

The Eagles on Monday signed former Colts wide receiver Deon Cain to their practice squad. He replaces 2020 Eagles receiving leader Travis Fulgham, released from the practice squad a week earlier. Cain, 25, was the Colts’ 6th-round draft pick out of Clemson in 2018 and he spent a year and...
NFL
On3.com

Former Packers quarterback signs on to Indianapolis practice squad

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley signed on to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad on Monday. Hundley has been moved on and off the active squad with the Colts this season, as they deal with an evolving quarterback situation. The UCLA product was drafted by the Packers in the...
NFL
chatsports.com

Believe It Or Not: Pittsburgh Would Trade OLB Melvin Ingram Before The Trade Deadline?

Just as Yinz thought that it was going to be another quiet bye week filled the Steelers not slated to play Sunday, national media found a way to get the Pittsburgh Steelers involved before the Week 7 slate got underway. Fellow Steelers Depot contributor Josh Carney shared a piece Sunday morning before kickoff highlighting the report of NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that several names were being mentioned inside NFL circles as potential trade candidates prior to the November 2 trade deadline. One player that Rapoport included in the list was Steelers OLB Melvin Ingram.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Mike Tomlin Says He’s Had Conversations With Melvin Ingram; Refuses To Discuss Trade Likelihood

Will the Pittsburgh Steelers trade outside linebacker Melvin Ingram before the Tuesday deadline to do so? While it’s hard to answer that question with any sort of certainty still, it sure does seem like Ingram could be dealt by Tuesday because of him being unhappy with his current role with the team. On Friday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about Ingram and specifically, if the outside linebacker has expressed any sort of frustration to the team about his usage so far this season.
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL Trade Rumors: Steelers' Melvin Ingram, Seahawks L.J. Collier and Targeted Players

Edge-rushers Melvin Ingram and L.J. Collier are among the biggest names being discussed ahead of the 2021 NFL trade deadline. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Pittsburgh Steelers have received calls on Ingram, while the Seattle Seahawks have been considering moving Collier for months. Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Andre...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers shut down Chiefs’ trade offer for Melvin Ingram

The struggling Kansas City Chiefs need help on both sides of the football, so they called up the Pittsburgh Steelers to make an offer for disgruntled outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. They were rebuffed. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, Pittsburgh would rather send the veteran OLB to the NFC, hence...
NFL
Yardbarker

In the Melvin Ingram Trade Case, Steelers Will Talk About Taco Charlton

Apparently, Melvin Ingram wants out of Pittsburgh and is seeking a trade from the Steelers. According to NFL Network, the Kansas City Chiefs made an offer, but trading Ingram within the AFC isn't something the Steelers want to do. So, will they trade him to the NFC?. That answer will...
NFL
Patriots.com

NFL Notes: Pats should run to Marlon Mack

The absence of James White has left a gaping hole in the offense, and the Patriots might need to go outside the organization to address it. For the majority of the Patriots success, the presence of a reliable third-down back has been a staple of the offense. From Kevin Faulk to Danny Woodhead to Shane Vereen and most recently James White, New England has been able to utilize smart, dependable backs in the passing game to help keep the ball moving.
