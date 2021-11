343 Industries today released new details about the campaign of the upcoming Halo Infinite. It released the first trailer for the single-player story since 2020. The trailer expands on what Master Chief and humanity in general have been up to since the events of Halo 5. Chief is currently trying to find out what happened to Cortana, who at last report had gone rogue. He’s accompanied by a new AI companion simply called “The Weapon.” Together the two will fight the Banished. The game will also take place on the Zeta Halo and will have a large open world. The trailer also shows off Chief’s new gameplay mechanics and enemies.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO