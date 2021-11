Scientists studying the most common and aggressive type of brain tumor in adults have discovered a new way of analyzing diseased and healthy cells from the same patient. Crucially, the work which has been funded by the charity Brain Tumor Research could pave the way for truly personalized treatment for patients diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). Only 25% of patients with this type of brain tumor survive for more than one year and just 5% live for more than five years.

