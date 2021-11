White tents and cloth-covered cocktail tables were set up across campus on Friday as families arrived for Family Weekend 2021. Music played on speakers while parents and students picked up refreshments and lined up at photo booths on the Main Green. Last year, the usual Family Weekend events could not take place due to COVID-19 restrictions — as a result, this year’s event was a first for many families of the classes of 2024 and 2025.

