Rains Arrive in Southland, Expected to Move Out by Tonight

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Moderate to heavy rains moved into parts of Los Angeles County this afternoon, and the National Weather Service issued an urban and small stream flood advisory while also warning of possible roadway flooding and minor debris flows.

The rains were the front edge of a system expected to drop between a half-inch and 2 1/2 inches in L.A. County overall before moving out of the area to the east around 6 or 7 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, radar indicated moderate to heavy rain moving into western L.A. County after noon. The rains were expected to spread over the county through the afternoon, and the flood advisory was in place through 4:15 p.m.

Rainfall rates were expected to be between a quarter-inch to a half-inch per hour -- with local rates up to three-quarters of an inch per hour across foothills and mountains.

“This will cause roadway flooding as well as the potential for minor mud and debris flows in recent burn areas,'' the NWS said.

The weather service said locations that could experience flooding include Long Beach, Malibu, Lake Los Angeles, Acton, Burbank, Griffith Park, Universal City, North Hollywood, Hollywood, Pasadena, Downtown Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Alhambra, Van Nuys, Mount Wilson, Culver City, Encino, Inglewood, Northridge and Santa Monica.

While the rains won't be nearly as intense or destructive as those that hit northern California and the Pacific Northwest, the now-weaker weather system hitting the Southland is part of that system.

Recent burn areas are the likeliest locales that could experience minor mud and debris flows, but the rainfall rates were not expected to create concerns for older burn areas such as the Bobcat or Ranch 2 fires, according to the NWS.

For most of L.A. County, between a half-inch and 1 1/2 inches of rain were expected Monday, though higher amounts of between 2 and 2 1/2 inches could hit the coastal foothills and foothills of the 210 corridor, the NWS said.

Thunderstorms are not expected during the storm.

Wind advisories were also in place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday in the Antelope and Santa Clarita valleys. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 were expected in those areas, with isolated and brief gusts to 60 possible in the mountains.

A wind advisory was also issued for the L.A. County mountains -- excluding the Santa Monica range -- from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday.

A high surf advisory is in effect at Los Angeles and Orange County beaches from 11 a.m. Monday to 3 a.m. Wednesday.

The precipitation probability was expected to fall to 20% Monday night before skies turn sunny Tuesday, according to the weather service. Temperatures on Tuesday were expected to range from the mid-60s to lower 70s.

Santa Barbara officials issued evacuation orders Sunday for parts of the county within the Alisal Fire burn area.

The storm was not expected to bring significant snow to the area, with levels remaining well above 8,000 feet, forecasters said.

Cooler temperatures are also expected Monday, with highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Dry and warmer conditions are expected during the rest of the week.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.