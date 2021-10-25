CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions QB Jared Goff disappointed in 0-7, won't take a moral victory in loss to Rams

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Jared Goff led the Detroit Lions into Los Angeles to face his old team, the highly-touted Rams. Despite the most complete game from the Lions all season, it still wasn’t enough to crack the win column.

Goff reflected on the sentiment that the team improved and played much better than one week earlier. The Week 6 blowout loss at home to the Cincinnati Bengals was one of the worst displays of Lions football in some time. Sunday’s game against the Rams had a much different, better feel to it even though the Lions came up short in the 28-19 contest.

“Yeah, it’s the same conversation of moral victory versus, like, what’s the actual record,” Goff said clearheadedly after the loss. “I think when you really watch it on Mondays and you break down the film and you see what it looks like then you can kind of assess that and see where we’re at.”

Goff continued,

“I haven’t watched it but I would have to believe there was a lot more, better stuff out there today than there was last week. And so, yeah, you can say that’s in the right direction. But at the same time our league is based on results. And they don’t care if you’re getting better or if you’re improving or if you look better one week after another. It’s winning and losing and ultimately we need to do that (win).”

He summed it up nicely by borrowing from the same Bill Parcells axiom that head coach Dan Campbell also cited in his postgame press conference.

“We’re a lot better than our record shows, but ultimately in this league that doesn’t matter,” Goff said. “It really doesn’t. I can say that as long as I want, but until we win some games, we can’t really prove it.”

