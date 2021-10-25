CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joshua Tree, CA

WME Independent Launches Sales On Jason Momoa Western ‘The Last Manhunt’ About Legend Of Willie Boy; First Look Images — AFM

By Andreas Wiseman
Deadline
Deadline
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tymCT_0cbqZNFi00

EXCLUSIVE : WME Independent is launching sales ahead of the virtual AFM on under-the-radar Jason Momoa western The Last Manhunt .

Today we can reveal first images of the completed movie, which tells “the true story of the last great American manhunt of the old west,” based on the oral history of the Chemehuevi tribe in Joshua Tree, California. Aquaman and Dune star Momoa is co-writer, executive producer and among cast.

Set in 1909 when a reputed murder spawns a tragedy reminiscent of Romeo and Juliet , the film follows Willie Boy and his love Carlota who go on the run after he accidentally shoots her father in a confrontation gone terribly wrong. With President Taft coming to the area, the local sheriff leads two Native American trackers seeking justice for their “murdered” tribal leader.

The film features a largely Native American ensemble cast, including Martin Sensmeier ( The Magnificent Seven ) as Willie Boy; Mainei Kinimaka ( See ) as Carlota; Zahn McClarnon ( Reservation Dogs ) as Carlota’s father; Lily Gladstone ( Killers of the Flower Moon ) as Carlota’s mother; Raoul Trujillo ( Apocalypto ); Brandon Oakes ( Togo ) and Tantoo Cardinal ( Dances with Wolves ).

Also starring are Christian Camargo ( See ), Wade Williams ( The Dark Knight Rises ), Jamie Sives ( Chernobyl) , Justin Campbell ( The Hurt Locker ), Mojean Aria ( Reminiscence ), Charlie Brumbly ( Baywatch ), Amy Seimetz ( Pet Sematary ) and Momoa ( Aquaman).

Actor-filmmaker Christian Camargo directs the movie and portrays Sheriff Frank Wilson, a role that was previously played by Robert Redford in the 1969 film about the story, Tell Them Willie Boy Is Here .

Producers are Martin Kistler and Jason Eric Laciste from a screenplay by Pa’a Sibbett and a story by Jason Momoa and Sibbett. Executive producers are LA Lakers president Jeanie Buss, Michael Acierno, Momoa and Brian Andrew Mendoza.

According to producers, Willie Boy’s fate was spun into a tale of “Savage Indian murder” by fear-mongering publications of the day. “To this day, most available research only provides slanted news publications that have kept Willie Boy a hardened criminal for many years”, the producers tell us.

Jason Momoa heard the story of Chemehuevi Desert Runner, Willie Boy, while in Joshua Tree and became fascinated by it. He called fellow Indigenous writer, Pa’a Sibbett, and both immediately warmed to the idea of a script.

Momoa and Sibbett spoke with tribal leaders of the 29 Palms band of Chemehuevi, some of which are direct descendants of Willie Boy’s story. In that meeting the tribes were given the script and told that if there was any reason they didn’t feel comfortable with the production of such a beloved story, then production would stop and no movie would be filmed. The tribal leaders agreed to production and filming began with a tribal ceremony with members of the Chemehuevi, Serrano and Cahuilla tribes participating.

The production included Dr. Cliff Traftzer, a long-time researcher and scholar of California’s desert tribes, as well as Matt Leivas, one of the last keepers of the sacred Chemehuevi Salt Songs and respected elder, to consult on the script. Matt Leivas agreed to chant the sacred songs and assist with the Chemehuevi language spoken in the film.

According to the team, while filming in Banning, California, Momoa also met with the people of Morongo. Shortly after, the Cahuilla band of Indians donated their land at Agua Caliente with no charge to the production

Jason Momoa told us: “I love Joshua Tree and the community out there. I remember hearing about Willie Boy, the Desert Runner, and was fascinated by the story surrounding him. What should be a universal story of a relationship gone bad, quickly became a muddy, complex story about the power of crooked media and how Native Americans are portrayed to the public. The true story of Willie Boy has never been told, and it’s a beautiful one. I developed the story with my team because I wanted to set the record straight, and set the spirits of this story free.”

Producer Martin Kistler commented: “The truth of Willie Boy’s story lies in the overlooked voices of the desert: the Chemehuevi people who have inhabited the desert for many generations. If you listen to them, Willie Boy wasn’t a savage murderer, he was simply a man who fell in love with a woman that wasn’t meant for him. With underrepresented cultures coming to the forefront in film and tv, we were committed to approach this Native tale with the utmost respect to the cultures represented by it, hoping to set a precedent for how Hollywood could approach stories of diversity like this.”

Executive producer Jeanie Buss added: “I vividly remember the iconic moment in Oscar history when Sacheen Littlefeather represented Marlon Brando to raise awareness of Native American issues at the 45th Academy Awards in 1973, accepting the Best Actor Award for his performance of The Godfather . I was only 12 years old, but it left such a profound and lasting impact on me, and this is why The Last Manhunt is important to me. I am very proud that we honored the true story of Willie Boy.”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Deadline

‘Butcher’s Crossing’: ‘The White Lotus’ Actor Fred Hechinger To Star Opposite Nicolas Cage In Gabe Polsky Western

EXCLUSIVE: Fred Hechinger (The White Lotus, Pam & Tommy) has landed a lead role opposite Nicolas Cage in Gabe Polsky’s Western Butcher’s Crossing, adapted from John Williams’ 1960 novel. In the film scripted by Polsky and Liam Satre-Meloy, Hechinger will play Will Andrews, a naive Harvard student who heads west in 1874 to fulfill his dream of seeing the country and living off the land. Will agrees to fund a dangerous but potentially lucrative expedition to Colorado, led by Miller (Cage), an experienced hunter obsessed with a near-mythological buffalo herd he once glimpsed in the Rockies. As the weeks and then months...
MOVIES
Deadline

Callum Turner To Star In George Clooney And Grant Heslov’s ‘Boys In The Boat’ Adaptation For MGM

EXCLUSIVE: Even with his latest film The Tender Bar gearing up its awards-season campaign, George Clooney’s next film is gaining momentum. The Oscar winner has tapped Callum Turner to star in The Boys in the Boat from MGM and Smokehouse Pictures, with Clooney and his Smokehouse partner Grant Heslov co-directing. Mark L. Smith adapted the screenplay with Chris Weitz penning a previous draft. Based on No. 1 New York Times bestselling author Daniel James Brown’s 2013 novel The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics, the pic will tell the triumphant underdog...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The List’: Jonah Platt, Chrissie Fit, Will Peltz & Zach Reino Board Indie Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Jonah Platt (Being the Ricardos), Chrissie Fitt (I Know What You Did Last Summer), Will Peltz (13 Minutes) and Zach Reino (Brews Brothers) have joined Halston Sage, Christian Navarro and Gregg Sulkin in the cast of The List, the indie comedy from director Melissa Miller Costanzo. The film written by Rob Lederer and Steve Vitolo centers on Abby (Sage), a woman who is about to get married, for whom everything is perfect. Until she finds out her fiancé Matt (Platt) has slept with a celebrity from his “free pass” list. To get her mind off things, Abby and her best friend...
MOVIES
Deadline

Aimee Garcia & Freddie Prinze Jr. To Star In Netflix Holiday Rom-Com From Director Gabriela Tagliavini

EXCLUSIVE: Aimee Garcia (Dexter, Lucifer) and Freddie Prinze Jr. (She’s All That, Scooby-Doo) have signed on to star in an untitled holiday rom-com that Gabriela Tagliavini (Despite Everything) is directing for Netflix. Pic centers on Angelina, a pop star feeling career burnout, who escapes to grant a young fan’s wish in small town New York. There, she not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career, but also a shot at true love. Jennifer C. Stetson and Paco Farias wrote the original screenplay, with Michael Varrati handling revisions. German Michael Torres is producing for GMT Films, alongside Lucas Jarach, with Eric Brenner serving as...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Joshua Tree, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Deadline

‘Empire Waist’: Mia Kaplan, Rainn Wilson, Missi Pyle & More Board Dramedy From Wayfarer Studios And Director Claire Ayoub

EXCLUSIVE: Mia Kaplan (SMILF), Rainn Wilson (Jerry and Marge Go Large), Missi Pyle (Y: The Last Man), newcomer Jemima Yevu and Jolene Purdy (The White Lotus) have signed on to star in Empire Waist, a body-positive, coming-of-age dramedy from writer-director Claire Ayoub and Wayfarer Studios, which is currently in production in New York. Ayoub’s first feature centers on a group of teens who overcome societal bias and celebrate self-acceptance through inclusive fashion design and friendship. Kaplan plays the lead role of Lenore, a teen deeply insecure about her weight. Hiding her passion for fashion design, Lenore tries to make herself invisible...
MOVIES
Deadline

Bradley Cooper Launches Production Label; Sets ‘Hyperion’ At Warner Bros With Graham King

EXCLUSIVE: Eight-time Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper is launching a new production banner, Deadline has learned. At the same time, Cooper and Weston Middleton at the new label are set to produce Hyperion based on the four-volume series of Dan Simmons novels, a project Cooper has had long in the works. Hyperion now moves over from TV’s Syfy to Warner Bros. motion pictures with Oscar winner Graham King still attached to produce under his GK Films. Previously conceived as a limited series for Syfy, Hyperion now will be adapted as feature by  Tom Spezialy, the Emmy-winning EP of HBO’s limited series Watchmen. A search for...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Overlord’s Julius Avery To Direct Sony Pictures’ ‘Gantz’, Based On Popular Manga Comic Series

EXCLUSIVE: After recently wrapping production on Bullet Train, Sony Pictures is eyeing another popular Japanese IP adaptation. Sources tell Deadline that Julius Avery has been set to direct Gantz for the studio. Based on the manga series written and illustrated by Hiroya Oku, the script will be adapted by Marc Guggenheim, with Temple Hill producing. Insiders add that the project is still in early development with no production start date set. The series tells the story of Kei Kurono and Masaru Kato, both of whom died in a train accident and become part of a semi-posthumous “game” in which they and several other...
COMICS
Deadline

20th/Hulu Conjure ‘The Boogeyman’ From Stephen King Short; Rob Savage Directs & 21 Laps Produces

EXCLUSIVE: 20th/Hulu are moving forward with The Boogeyman, a two-hour film based on the Stephen King short story. Production will be this winter/spring in New Orleans. Rob Savage (Host and Dashcam) is set to direct. 21 Laps’ Shawn Levy, Dan Levine & Dan Cohen are producing. Mark Heyman (Black Swan) has been writing the script which Scott Beck & Bryan Woods (A Quiet Place) and Akela Cooper (Malignant) wrote the original drafts. It was originally developed by 21 Laps as a Fox film and now will find new life through Hulu. They’ll begin prep and casting quickly to start early next...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Camargo
Person
Amy Seimetz
Person
Jeanie Buss
Person
Martin Sensmeier
Person
Tantoo Cardinal
Person
Marlon Brando
Person
Jason Momoa
Person
Robert Redford
Deadline

‘Camp Friends’ Comedy Gets HBO Max Pilot Order

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max has picked up to pilot the half-hour family comedy Camp Friends (working title). The project, which was put in development by the WarnerMedia streamer earlier this year, is written by Lauren Herstik (American Vandal, Pearson) and produced by Adam Goodman for Invisible Narratives and Jax Media. The comedy revolves around four lifelong “camp friends” during their highly anticipated counselor-in-training summer. When a mysterious new girl arrives late from another camp, the girls’ plan to have The Best Summer Ever gets thrown into disarray. Camp Friends live 10 months for two. Now that things are different, the “Core Four” swear...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Garfield’: Chris Pratt To Voice Title Character In Alcon Entertainment’s Animated Film

Chris Pratt has signed on to voice the title character in a new animated Garfield film from Alcon Entertainment, Alcon co-founders and co-CEOs Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson announced today. Mark Dindal (Chicken Little, Emperor’s New Groove) is directing the film, based on the iconic comic strip of the same name, from a script by David Reynolds (Finding Nemo). Sony Pictures will distribute it globally in all major territories apart from China. Garfield follows a cynical and lazy orange cat of the same name and his interactions with his owner, Jon Arbuckle, along with his fellow pet, Odie. The comic strip from cartoonist...
MOVIES
Deadline

Kevin Hart & Woody Harrelson Action Comedy ‘Man From Toronto’ Heads To Late Summer 2022

UPDATED, 4:09 PM: The Man From Toronto is walking away from MLK weekend 2022 where Kevin Hart has traditionally launched his Ride Along movies and will now open on Aug. 12, 2022. Man From Toronto leaves behind Spyglass and Paramount’s reboot of Scream on MLK, as well as the Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas 20th Century Studios thriller Deep Water and dates itself on a new weekend in early August where it’s up against Paramount’s Secret Headquarters comedy starring Owen Wilson, Universal’s Bros starring Billy Eichner and untitled Searchlight wide release. PREVIOUSLY, April 12: Sony’s Kevin Hart-Woody Harrelson action comedy The Man From Toronto has set a release date of...
MOVIES
Deadline

Corey Stoll, Monica Raymund & Reid Scott Star In Scripted Podcast ‘Dark Woods’ From Wolf Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Corey Stoll, Monica Raymund and Reid Scott are fronting a scripted podcast drama series from Dick Wolf’s Wolf Entertainment The trio are starring in Dark Woods, a thriller that centers around the suspicious death of a young park volunteer in the California Redwood Forest. It is the Law & Order creator’s second foray into the world of scripted podcasts after the launch of Hunted, starring Parker Posey and Brandon Scott, in 2019. It brings together two actors from the wider Wolf world; Stoll played Detective Tomas Jaruszalski in Law & Order: LA, while Raymund starred as Gabriela Dawson Casey in Chicago Fire. The...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Romeo And Juliet#Manhunt#Native Americans#Chemehuevi#Togo#La Lakers
Deadline

‘Smallwood’: Julie White To Co-Star In CBS Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Julie White is set as a series regular opposite Pete Holmes in CBS comedy Smallwood, based on professional bowler Tom Smallwood’s life, from writer Mark Gross and producers David Hollander and Brian D’Arcy James. Smallwood stars Crashing’s Pete Holmes as Tom, a stoic Midwest husband and dad who gets laid off from a car assembly line and makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler. As a skilled player, Tom knows that in bowling you get two chances; no matter what you do with the first ball, you get another one...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Wool’: Harriet Walter, Avi Nash & Chinaza Uche Join Apple’s Dystopian Drama As Series Regulars

EXCLUSIVE: Harriet Walter (Succession, Killing Eve), Avi Nash (The Walking Dead, Barry) and Chinaza Uche (Dickinson, Nigerian Prince) will round out the cast of Wool, Apple’s world-building drama series based on the New York Times bestselling trilogy of dystopian novels by Hugh Howey. They’ll appear alongside previously announced cast members Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, Common, Rashida Jones and David Oyelowo. Written by Graham Yost (Sneaky Pete, Justified) and directed by Academy Award nominee Morten Tyldum (Defending Jacob, The Imitation Game), Wool is a set in a ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant silo underground, hundreds of stories...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Jeffrey Donovan To Star In ‘Law & Order’ Revival On NBC

Former Burn Notice star Jeffrey Donovan has been tapped as a lead in NBC’s upcoming Law & Order revival. He will play a new character, an NYPD detective, on Season 21 of Dick Wolf’s venerable crime drama. Along with a couple of high-profile new cast additions, led by Donovan, the new season is expected to feature several Law & Order alums, with Sam Waterston and Anthony Anderson believed to be in talks to return. The new installment of Law & Order, from Wolf and writer-showrunner Rick Eid, will continue the classic bifurcated format and will once again examine “the police who investigate crime and...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Sarah Drew Inks Two-Picture Deal With Lifetime; Will Headline Holiday Films For It’s A Wonderful Lifetime Slate

EXCLUSIVE: Grey’s Anatomy alumna Sarah Drew, who starred in two of Lifetime’s highest-rated holiday movies, is returning to the A&E Networks cable channel with a two-picture deal. Under the pact, Drew will star in, write and executive produce holiday films for the network’s annual It’s a Wonderful Lifetime movie slate. One of the films currently in development, Reindeer Games, is an original script written by Drew. Additionally, Drew will star in the newly greenlight original movie, Stolen Hearts: The Lizbeth Meredith Story (working title). Reindeer Games follows a fading Hollywood star who returns to his small tight knit hometown post breakup....
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Deadline

Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions & Stage 6 Films Expand Ranks – AFM

EXCLUSIVE:  As the American Film Market kicks off this week, Deadline has learned about some executive changes at Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions and Stage 6 Films. Jon Freedberg has been promoted to EVP Content Strategy & Operations of the division. He began with Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions in 2008 and has been instrumental in shaping the strategic direction of the group’s slate of more than 25 titles per year. Using innovative deal structures, he has helped Stage 6 Films land rights to commercial successes such as Greyhound, starring Tom Hanks, and Arrival, starring Amy Adams. He has also handled prestige titles...
MOVIES
Deadline

Haley Bennett Joins Whoopi Goldberg In ‘Till’ From MGM’s Orion Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Haley Bennett has joined the cast of Chinonye Chukwu’s and Orion Pictures’ Till, starring opposite Whoopi Goldberg, Frankie Faison and Jalyn Hall. The film is currently shooting in Atlanta. Chukwu is writing and directing. The film tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley, whose pursuit of justice for her 14-year-old son Emmett Louis Till became a galvanizing moment that helped lead to the creation of the civil rights movement. As Time Magazine reported, “…thanks to a mother’s determination to expose the barbarousness of the crime, the public could no longer pretend to ignore what they couldn’t see.” Mamie’s decision to have...
MOVIES
Deadline

Chris ‘C.T.’ Tamburello & Tom Berenger Set For Remake Of 1930s Classic ‘The Most Dangerous Game’

EXCLUSIVE: Chris ‘CT’ Tamburello (MTV’s The Challenge) and Oscar nominee Tom Berenger (Platoon) have been set to star in a remake of 1930s classic The Most Dangerous Game. The original “man hunting man” story gets a twist as father and son are washed ashore after their steamership explodes. The men find refuge on a mysterious island where their nefarious host, Baron Von Wolf, reveals to them that the island is his game preserve where human beings serve as the ultimate hunt. Berenger plays a man who has been hiding on the island but who’s sanity is on the verge of collapse.Writer-director...
MOVIES
Deadline

Norman Reedus, Sean Patrick Flanery & Director Troy Duffy Reunite For ‘The Boondock Saints III’ – AFM

EXCLUSIVE: The Boondock Saints are back. Director Troy Duffy has reunited with Norman Reedus and Sean Patrick Flanery for Boondock Saints III, a new installment of the saga of fraternal twin Irish brothers Connor and Murphy MacManus, who go on a vigilante track. That starts after they dispatch two Russian mobsters in self defense, and then have an epiphany to rid their Boston hometown of all crime, while being hunted by an FBI agent (Willem Dafoe) who can’t help but admire their cause. Impossible Dream Entertainment partners Shaun Redick (Get Out, BlacKkKlansman) and Yvette Yates Redick are producing the package with...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

25K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy