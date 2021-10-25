CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Kit Clarke To Play Young Rupert Everett In Autobiographical Story ‘Lost And Found In Paris’; John Malkovich & Kristin Scott Thomas Also Star

By Tom Grater
Deadline
Deadline
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t3Reb_0cbqZJio00

Kit Clarke ( Get Even, Leonardo ) has been set to play Rupert Everett ’s younger self in the autobiographical tale Lost and Found in Paris , which Everett will direct from his own screenplay.

John Malkovich and Kristin Scott Thomas are also in the cast, with Everett in a supporting role. The story follows an unruly teenager sent by his exasperated parents to live with a Parisian socialite family to learn French and grow up.

Jeremy Thomas at Recorded Picture Company is producing, with production set to get underway in spring 2022.

HanWay Films is handling worldwide sales and distribution and will launch the title at the American Film Market.

Rupert Everett said: “ Lost and Found in Paris is a film about the rollercoaster of life, the exuberance and glamour of youth, seen through the lens of a life well lived. I went to Paris on an exchange trip in 1977. I was supposed to learn French. Instead I discovered fashion, disco, drugs, rent boys and finally – right at the edge of the abyss – myself.”

Jeremy Thomas said: “I’ve known Rupert since his incredible screen debut in Another Country , and his multifaceted talents and personal story makes Lost and Found in Paris an unusual blend of comedy with true-life adventure.”

HanWay Films MD Gabrielle Stewart added; “What fun, what pleasure to experience the freedom, party and disco of 1970s Paris through the unique personal lens of someone who tasted every last drop of it. It’s the perfect moment for the market to embrace the celebration of such a hedonistic time full of spirit and life.”

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘French Dispatch’ Breakout Lyna Khoudri Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: United Talent Agency (UTA) has signed up Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch breakout star Lyna Khoudri. UTA has signed Khoudri, who recently won the Most Promising Actress gong at France’s César Awards for her role in Papicha, in all areas and she will continue to be represented by Agence Adéquat. The Algeria-born 29-year-old can currently be seen playing a student activist opposite Timothée Chalamet in the highly-anticipated Anderson arthouse flick The French Dispatch. Coming up next, Khoudri plays the lead in Novembre opposite Jean Dujardin, which wrapped over the summer, while she will soon start shooting Dimitri Rassam’s two-film re-telling of The Three Musketeers alongside Eva Green, Louis Garrel, Vicky Krieps, Vincent Cassel, and Oliver Jackson-Cohen. Khoudri’s UTA signing comes a week after Deadline revealed the same agency had snapped up multi-hyphenate I May Destroy You creator Michaela Coel, following her public split with former agent CAA over the failed I May Destroy You Netflix deal.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Sarah Drew Inks Two-Picture Deal With Lifetime; Will Headline Holiday Films For It’s A Wonderful Lifetime Slate

EXCLUSIVE: Grey’s Anatomy alumna Sarah Drew, who starred in two of Lifetime’s highest-rated holiday movies, is returning to the A&E Networks cable channel with a two-picture deal. Under the pact, Drew will star in, write and executive produce holiday films for the network’s annual It’s a Wonderful Lifetime movie slate. One of the films currently in development, Reindeer Games, is an original script written by Drew. Additionally, Drew will star in the newly greenlight original movie, Stolen Hearts: The Lizbeth Meredith Story (working title). Reindeer Games follows a fading Hollywood star who returns to his small tight knit hometown post breakup....
MOVIES
Deadline

Callum Turner To Star In George Clooney And Grant Heslov’s ‘Boys In The Boat’ Adaptation For MGM

EXCLUSIVE: Even with his latest film The Tender Bar gearing up its awards-season campaign, George Clooney’s next film is gaining momentum. The Oscar winner has tapped Callum Turner to star in The Boys in the Boat from MGM and Smokehouse Pictures, with Clooney and his Smokehouse partner Grant Heslov co-directing. Mark L. Smith adapted the screenplay with Chris Weitz penning a previous draft. Based on No. 1 New York Times bestselling author Daniel James Brown’s 2013 novel The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics, the pic will tell the triumphant underdog...
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Rupert Everett sets cast for Lost and Found in Paris

Rupert Everett has cast Kit Clarke, John Malkovich and Kristin Scott Thomas in the autobiographical film 'Lost and Found in Paris'. The 62-year-old star will explore the hedonism, seduction and intrigue of the French capital in the 1970s and is set to direct from his self-penned screenplay based on his own real-life experiences.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Scott
Person
Jeremy Thomas
Person
John Malkovich
Person
Rupert Everett
Person
Kristin Scott Thomas
The Hollywood Reporter

AFM: Berenice Bejo to Star in Lone Scherfig’s Adaptation of ‘The Movie Teller’

Bérénice Bejo, who rose to fame as the Oscar-nominated star of The Artist, is set to lead BAFTA nominee Lone Scherfig’s upcoming adaptation of The Movie Teller. Antonio de la Torre (Marshland) will also star in the film, first adapted by Palme D’Or nominee Walter Salles (The Motorcycle Diaries) and Rafa Russo from Hernán Rivera Letelier’s acclaimed novel. The Spanish language film is an autobiographical tale of life in the mining community of Chile’s Atacama Desert, and a tribute to the inspirational power of cinema. The Movie Teller is a Spanish, French and Chilean co-production and will shoot in the Atacama Desert in...
MOVIES
Variety

Is Timothée Chalamet a Movie Star? Or Just the Coolest Actor in the Desert? (Column)

Quick, which of the following describes Timothée Chalamet? He’s the brightest male star of his generation. He’s an actor who has been in a handful of independent hits (“Call Me by Your Name,” “Lady Bird”) but has never, on his own, in the classic sense, truly opened a movie. He’s a clothes horse with a futuristically surreal Haider-Ackermann-meets-Gustav-Klimt fashion sense — suits of fuschia, metallic silver and hot-flowers-on-black, tucked-in sweat pants, the electric-blue-silk-pajamas look — that is upending and redefining masculine style. He’s a vintage Hollywood actor-as-power-player with 20-20 feelers who knows how to say the right thing. He’s a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Spencer director Pablo Larraín: ‘Princess Diana was like a Greek tragic character’

I’m an outsider to the UK and an outsider to the royal family,” says Pablo Larraín. “But I don’t think I’m an outsider to Diana.” The Chilean filmmaker is making his case for why he wanted to make a film about the Princess of Wales, the forthcoming biopic Spencer. Diana was a “world icon”, he says, and he was taken with the story that she was an “incredible, mysterious woman, trapped in the wheels of history and tradition”.He was just the director, he felt, to explore the enigma – and perhaps too her familiarity. “Even though she was born to...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lost And Found#Parisian#French#Recorded Picture Company#Hanway Films#The American Film Market#Another Country
Deadline

Aaron Magnani Options Laura Munson Novel ‘Willa’s Grove’ For Film, Sets Screenwriter Sarah Hopkins To Adapt

EXCLUSIVE: Aaron Magnani has optioned Laura Munson’s bestselling novel Willa’s Grove for film, setting screenwriter Sarah Hopkins to adapt it for the screen. The story revolves around four women, each adrift in their own way, who discover the power of sisterhood as they converge in the wilds of Montana to figure out their next act. Its protagonist, Willa Silvester, is found reeling from the death of her beloved husband and the reality that she must say goodbye to the small mountain town they founded together. She then must face the tough question staring her in the face: So now what? Magnani will produce...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Butcher’s Crossing’: ‘The White Lotus’ Actor Fred Hechinger To Star Opposite Nicolas Cage In Gabe Polsky Western

EXCLUSIVE: Fred Hechinger (The White Lotus, Pam & Tommy) has landed a lead role opposite Nicolas Cage in Gabe Polsky’s Western Butcher’s Crossing, adapted from John Williams’ 1960 novel. In the film scripted by Polsky and Liam Satre-Meloy, Hechinger will play Will Andrews, a naive Harvard student who heads west in 1874 to fulfill his dream of seeing the country and living off the land. Will agrees to fund a dangerous but potentially lucrative expedition to Colorado, led by Miller (Cage), an experienced hunter obsessed with a near-mythological buffalo herd he once glimpsed in the Rockies. As the weeks and then months...
MOVIES
Deadline

Chris ‘C.T.’ Tamburello & Tom Berenger Set For Remake Of 1930s Classic ‘The Most Dangerous Game’

EXCLUSIVE: Chris ‘CT’ Tamburello (MTV’s The Challenge) and Oscar nominee Tom Berenger (Platoon) have been set to star in a remake of 1930s classic The Most Dangerous Game. The original “man hunting man” story gets a twist as father and son are washed ashore after their steamership explodes. The men find refuge on a mysterious island where their nefarious host, Baron Von Wolf, reveals to them that the island is his game preserve where human beings serve as the ultimate hunt. Berenger plays a man who has been hiding on the island but who’s sanity is on the verge of collapse.Writer-director...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

AFM: Maverick Producer Fernando Sulichin on Working With Sean Penn, Oliver Stone and Spike Lee

It’s been a crazy year for Fernando Sulichin. But then crazy is kind of Sulichin’s wheelhouse. The 56-year-old head of production at finance group New Element Media — born in Argentina, based in London — has built his career in the independent film business backing the movies and directors that don’t fit the mainstream models. His first big break came with Spike Lee’s Malcolm X, which he joined as an associate producer, helping secure the first-ever film shoot in Mecca for the project. Sulichin’s eclectic tastes have led him to work with auteur outsiders Larry Clark (Bully), Harmony Korine (Spring Breakers), Jonas...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Empire Waist’: Mia Kaplan, Rainn Wilson, Missi Pyle & More Board Dramedy From Wayfarer Studios And Director Claire Ayoub

EXCLUSIVE: Mia Kaplan (SMILF), Rainn Wilson (Jerry and Marge Go Large), Missi Pyle (Y: The Last Man), newcomer Jemima Yevu and Jolene Purdy (The White Lotus) have signed on to star in Empire Waist, a body-positive, coming-of-age dramedy from writer-director Claire Ayoub and Wayfarer Studios, which is currently in production in New York. Ayoub’s first feature centers on a group of teens who overcome societal bias and celebrate self-acceptance through inclusive fashion design and friendship. Kaplan plays the lead role of Lenore, a teen deeply insecure about her weight. Hiding her passion for fashion design, Lenore tries to make herself invisible...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The List’: Jonah Platt, Chrissie Fit, Will Peltz & Zach Reino Board Indie Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Jonah Platt (Being the Ricardos), Chrissie Fitt (I Know What You Did Last Summer), Will Peltz (13 Minutes) and Zach Reino (Brews Brothers) have joined Halston Sage, Christian Navarro and Gregg Sulkin in the cast of The List, the indie comedy from director Melissa Miller Costanzo. The film written by Rob Lederer and Steve Vitolo centers on Abby (Sage), a woman who is about to get married, for whom everything is perfect. Until she finds out her fiancé Matt (Platt) has slept with a celebrity from his “free pass” list. To get her mind off things, Abby and her best friend...
MOVIES
wmagazine.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wore Another One of Angelina Jolie’s Old Dresses on the Red Carpet

Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt must be having a field day during the Eternals press tour. The two sisters have been tagging along as their mom, Angelina Jolie, travels the world, attending press events ahead of the movie’s premiere, and have even joined her on the red carpet a handful of times. While it may seem like it can’t get better than that, Angelina has proven she’s the ultimate cool mom by letting her teenage daughters pull clothes from her closet. At the UK premiere for the Eternals on Wednesday night, Shiloh was by her mom’s side yet again, this time, in a Dior dress originally worn by Angelina in 2019.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes amazing announcement - and we can't wait

Sarah Ferguson made an incredible announcement on Friday, revealing that she is launching a historical romance book club with publisher Mills & Boon. The news comes after the Duchess' own romance novel, Her Heart for a Compass, was released earlier this year and became a Sunday Times best-seller. The club will launch on 5 November, and each month the 62-year-old will select a different book from Mills & Boon.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Chante Moore, Stephen Hill Are Engaged, Michael B. Jordan And Family Support Lori & More

There was engagement news, a new couple making it IG official, a "cheeky" birthday trip and the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes. Sure, we say it every week, but we’re not kidding when we say this week was a very busy one for Black love. There was engagement news, an IG official moment for a new couple, a “cheeky” birthday trip (more on that later for context) and themed party, the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes and just plenty of PDA displayed on the ‘gram. We couldn’t get enough of it! So we relived all the moments to share them with you here in our weekly recap of all things Black love. In case you missed these moments, scroll down to feel all warm and fuzzy from the love that was shown this week.
RELATIONSHIPS
nickiswift.com

Who Was The Most Expensive Guest Star On NCIS?

Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon, and the rest of the "NCIS" team have been solving crimes for nearly 20 years on the CBS drama. Per The Hollywood Reporter, it's the "No. 1 global TV series in the world" and is "licensed in more than 200 countries and territories." The original series is so popular that it has led to several spin-offs, including "NCIS: New Orleans," "NCIS: Los Angeles," and the most recent spinoff, "NCIS: Hawaii."
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline

25K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy