Kit Clarke To Play Young Rupert Everett In Autobiographical Story ‘Lost And Found In Paris’; John Malkovich & Kristin Scott Thomas Also Star

Kit Clarke ( Get Even, Leonardo ) has been set to play Rupert Everett ’s younger self in the autobiographical tale Lost and Found in Paris , which Everett will direct from his own screenplay.

John Malkovich and Kristin Scott Thomas are also in the cast, with Everett in a supporting role. The story follows an unruly teenager sent by his exasperated parents to live with a Parisian socialite family to learn French and grow up.

Jeremy Thomas at Recorded Picture Company is producing, with production set to get underway in spring 2022.

HanWay Films is handling worldwide sales and distribution and will launch the title at the American Film Market.

Rupert Everett said: “ Lost and Found in Paris is a film about the rollercoaster of life, the exuberance and glamour of youth, seen through the lens of a life well lived. I went to Paris on an exchange trip in 1977. I was supposed to learn French. Instead I discovered fashion, disco, drugs, rent boys and finally – right at the edge of the abyss – myself.”

Jeremy Thomas said: “I’ve known Rupert since his incredible screen debut in Another Country , and his multifaceted talents and personal story makes Lost and Found in Paris an unusual blend of comedy with true-life adventure.”

HanWay Films MD Gabrielle Stewart added; “What fun, what pleasure to experience the freedom, party and disco of 1970s Paris through the unique personal lens of someone who tasted every last drop of it. It’s the perfect moment for the market to embrace the celebration of such a hedonistic time full of spirit and life.”