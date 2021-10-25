CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan vigil prays for missionaries kidnapped in Haiti

By AP Newsroom
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31E3Ev_0cbqZFBu00

More than 100 people gathered in a small Michigan town to pray for the safe release of a local family among 17 members of a missionary group kidnapped by a gang in Haiti more than a week ago.

The vigil Sunday evening in the western Michigan community of Hart took place after a video was released Thursday showing the leader of the 400 Mawozo gang threatening to kill those abducted if his demands are not met.

Those at Sunday’s vigil in a town park sang and prayed with area pastors.

A spokesman for Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries has said the families of those kidnapped are from Amish, Mennonite and other conservative Anabaptist communities.

READ MORE: West Michigan missionaries kidnapped in Haiti

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Trunk or Treat happening in Kalamazoo

Kids, get those candy bags ready. the Kalamazoo Experiential Learning Center is hosting a Trunk or Treat event. The event will be at Hayes Park and the purpose of it is for kids to enjoy themselves while getting to know organizations around the community as well as to explore various parts of Kalamazoo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hart, MI
Society
State
Michigan State
City
Hart, MI
Local
Michigan Society
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy