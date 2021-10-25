Lexis+ Releases Judicial Brief Analysis Tool Targeting Litigators, Judges and Clerks

Blank & Rome LLP recently issued the following announcement. Blank Rome partner Jonathan Scott Goldman will serve as a panel moderator at the 2021 Federal Bench Bar Conference, hosted by the Philadelphia Bar Association's Federal Courts Committee with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, being held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with in-person and virtual options on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, from 1:15 to 5:30 p.m. EDT, with a meet and greet reception with judges from the Eastern District of Pennsylvania to follow for in-person attendees.
