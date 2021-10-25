CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Lexis+ Releases Judicial Brief Analysis Tool Targeting Litigators, Judges and Clerks

By Victoria Hudgins
Law.com
 7 days ago

Today LexisNexis revealed its latest addition to its Lexis+ software suite, a multi-brief analyzer called Judicial Brief Analysis. But don’t let the new software’s name fool you,...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

setexasrecord.com

Lex Machina releases 2021 false claims litigation report

MENLO PARK, CA — Yesterday, Lex Machina and LexisNexis release their False Claims Litigation Report, which covers False Claims litigation trends in federal district court, a press release states. False Claims litigation includes cases in federal district court in which the federal or state government, or a relator on behalf...
LAW
pennrecord.com

Not Just a Brief: Why and How Some Judges Require Motions to Be Presented Differently

Blank & Rome LLP recently issued the following announcement. Blank Rome partner Jonathan Scott Goldman will serve as a panel moderator at the 2021 Federal Bench Bar Conference, hosted by the Philadelphia Bar Association's Federal Courts Committee with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, being held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with in-person and virtual options on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, from 1:15 to 5:30 p.m. EDT, with a meet and greet reception with judges from the Eastern District of Pennsylvania to follow for in-person attendees.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Law.com

NY Judge Sides With Court System in Litigation Battle Over Vaccine Mandate

New York court administrators scored a win last week when a state judge lifted temporary orders preventing the judicial system from implementing a workforce vaccine mandate. Labor groups representing court workers sued the judicial system after they say Chief Judge Janet DiFiore and other officials did not negotiate the details of the vaccine mandate. The court system set a late September deadline for unvaccinated employees to either get the shot or put in for an exemption to the policy.
LAW
Law.com

Eviction Moratorium Case Needed Full Briefing and Argument

This was an issue on which less was definitely not more. In response to a public health crisis, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) through the surgeon general has imposed an eviction moratorium targeted to areas of the country that are experiencing particularly high levels of COVID transmission. The Alabama Association of Realtors challenged the moratorium and moved before the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia for summary judgment, invalidating the moratorium. At issue was language in 42 U.S.C. 264(a) providing that:
POLITICS
Law.com

Good2bSocial Launches Blogging for Lawyers course with Kevin O’Keefe

Good2bSocial is excited to announce its new Good2bSocial Academy course,. Blogging for Lawyers led by LexBlog founder Kevin O’Keefe. The new course taught over seven weeks, will teach lawyers how to grow their business. through blogging and everything they need to know about starting and maintaining an effective. law firm...
INTERNET
News Break
Politics
bloomberglaw.com

ANALYSIS: RTO, Covid Issues to Drive Ramp-Up in ADA Litigation

The Covid-19 pandemic has created a host of challenges for employers. As more employees return to the office in 2022, employers will face tricky compliance questions—and, most likely, increased litigation—under one body of law in particular: the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and its state and local counterparts. Litigation and...
LAW
Law.com

Locke Lord Reps Chinese Lighting Manufacturer in Dispute Over $14M Arbitration Award

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Locke Lord filed a lawsuit Monday in California Northern District Court on behalf of Jiaxing Super Lighting Electric Appliance Co. seeking to recover a $14.4 million arbitration award. The complaint targets Advanced Trading LLC, OEO Energy Solutions and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:21-cv-08489, Jiaxing Super Lighting Electric Appliance Co., Ltd. v. Bruggeman et al.
LAW
The Independent

‘The impact is catastrophic’: Justice Sotomayor sounds alarm on Supreme Court refusal to block abortion law

US Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor has warned that the impact of the high court’s latest refusal to block a ban on abortions at six weeks of pregnancy in Texas is “catastrophic”.The nation’s high court agreed to fast track a review of the law, with the court beginning arguments in the case on 1 November. But the ban will remain in effect, the court ruled on 22 October.Justice Sotomayor wrote in a seven-page opinion that she “cannot capture the totality of this harm in these pages” and criticised the court’s apparent flattening of constitutional rights protected under the landmark...
CONGRESS & COURTS
rolling out

Tyrese files motion to halt wife’s ‘unreasonable’ divorce demands

R&B crooner Tyrese has made the next move in the chess match that is the impending divorce between the singer and his estranged wife Samantha Lee Gibson. According to SandraRose.com, the Fast and Furious star has filed a motion to block Lee’s “unreasonable” demands, which includes paying her allegedly exorbitant attorney fees. She is also petitioning the court to provide $20K a month in child support.
ATLANTA, GA

