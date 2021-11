Inspired by Armenian art, this colorful home located in Jerusalem, Israel, has been recently completely redesigned by Chen Shadmi. Israeli interior designer, Chen shadmi, has renovated a private house for a family that wanted their new home to be inspired by the wife’s studies as an historian. The design process was done in full collaboration with the client’s vision. Her work as a historian specializing in Old Jerusalem was the basis and inspiration of the design. In a way, the desire was to celebrate Armenian art in Jerusalem. “The client’s wish was to integrate Armenian art with the use of materials that were customary in Eastern European homes”, says chen.

