CHICAGO — The main event of Open House Chicago, the popular festival that encourages people to explore the city, is this weekend. The festival is organized by the Chicago Architecture Center and is held throughout October — but this weekend will feature a large selection of in-person, indoor tours and events. They give people a chance to get a behind-the-scenes look at “architecturally, historically and culturally significant sites across the city,” according to the festival’s Facebook page.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 18 DAYS AGO