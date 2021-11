American Heritage Credit Union recently donated more than 2,600 books to hospitals, community centers, and special care facilities throughout the Philadelphia and suburban region during its 12th Annual Books for Kids program. The program collected more than $7,800 in donations from members throughout the summer and fall to purchase and distribute the books. In its twelfth year, American Heritage invited members to support its Books for Kids program by becoming “Book Buddies” and donating $3 to purchase a new book to be donated to local hospitals and organizations in American Heritage’s field of membership. Local charities and organizations that received book donations include: Big Brothers/Big Sister of Bucks County; Bridesburg Boys and girls Club; Catholic Community Services; Christ’s Home; CORA Services; Grand View Hospital; Kencrest; Lutheran Settlement House; Mission Kids; Nicetown Boys and Girls Club; Pan American Academy Charter School; Providence Center; Ronald McDonald House; Wayne Ave. Boys and Girls Club. American Heritage also made a special book donation to the “Reach Out and Read” program at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, which promotes early literacy and school readiness in pediatrics.

