Excuse us while we fill your screen with cuteness! Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge officially reopened to all Guests in August, and Disney fans have been enjoying the Resort ever since. With the return of favorites like the buffet at Boma – Flavors of Africa and incredible sips at Victoria Falls Lounge, it’s no wonder Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge is the place to be. Now, the latest news coming out of the Walt Disney World Resort is too cute not to share. That’s right, welcome Disney’s new baby zebra!

PETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO