First look: Ole Miss at Auburn odds and lines

The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels (6-1, 3-1 SEC) meet the No. 21 Auburn Tigers (5-2, 2-1) at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Ole Miss vs. Auburn odds and lines; check back for our college football picks and predictions.

The Rebels won for the third consecutive time since their setback at Alabama Oct. 2. Ole Miss’ most recent win was 31-17 against LSU Saturday as the Rebels covered back-to-back games for the first time this season. The Under also has hit in two straight for the first time.

The Tigers topped Arkansas 38-23 in Fayetteville as four-point underdogs Oct. 16 and they had a bye last week. They’re 2-1 SU/ATS 9 (straight up/against the spread) in the previous three as underdogs. Auburn ranks 23rd in the nation with 35.4 points per game (PPG) on offense, while ranking 30th with 19.7 PPG allowed on defense.

Rankings according to the AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Ole Miss at Auburn odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 7:46 a.m. ET.

Money line: Ole Miss -103 (bet $103 to win $100) | Auburn -117 (bet $117 to win $100)

Ole Miss -103 (bet $103 to win $100) | Auburn -117 (bet $117 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Ole Miss +1.5, -112 (bet $112 to win $100) | Auburn -1.5, -108 (bet $108 to win $100)

Ole Miss +1.5, -112 (bet $112 to win $100) | Auburn -1.5, -108 (bet $108 to win $100) Over/Under (O/U): 65.5, O: -115 (bet $115 to win $100) | U: -105 (bet $115 to win $100)

2021 betting stats:

ML: Ole Miss 6-1 | Auburn 5-2

Ole Miss 6-1 | Auburn 5-2 ATS : Ole Miss 4-2-1 | Auburn 4-3

: Ole Miss 4-2-1 | Auburn 4-3 O/U: Ole Miss 3-4 | Auburn 4-3

Ole Miss at Auburn head-to-head

The Tigers have dominated the all-time series, leading 34-11, including each of the past five. The last time Ole Miss won in this series was Halloween of 2015, posting a 27-19 win. Auburn won last season’s battle 35-28 in Oxford, and also took the most recent meeting at Jordan-Hare by a 20-14 count on Nov. 2, 2019.

