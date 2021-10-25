Seahawks vs. Saints Week 7 gameday info: TV, radio, streaming options

The Seattle Seahawks host the New Orleans Saints tonight in what may be the most important game of their season so far. A win boosts their chances of making the playoffs from 22% up to 31%, while a loss would drop them to 9%.

Here’s all of the info on how to watch, stream or listen in.

Regular season Week 7

New Orleans Saints (3-2) vs. Seattle Seahawks (2-4)

When

Monday, Oct. 25, 5:15 p.m. PT

Where

Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Watch

The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

Broadcasters

Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick are on the call for the ESPN broadcast. Eli and Peyton Manning will be doing their smash hit simulcast on ESPN 2, as well.

Streaming

Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Radio

Seattle’s home radio station is ESPN 710 AM. You can find more affiliates here.

Referee assignment

Shawn Hochuli

Odds

According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Saints are favored by 5.5 points.