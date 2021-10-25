CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Week 8 odds and lines: Money line, spread and Over/Under for all games

By SportsbookWire Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
There remains just one undefeated and one winless team through 7 weeks of NFL action. The Arizona Cardinals (7-0) picked up a comfortable 31-5 victory over the Houston Texans, despite falling behind 5-0 early in the second quarter. The Detroit Lions (0-7) were unable to capitalize on a 10-0 lead as they fell 28-19 to the Los Angeles Rams. Below, we look at the Week 8 NFL odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.

Week 8 kicks off with a battle of two division leaders as the Cardinals host the NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers (6-1) on Thursday Night Football. The Lions have another shot at their first win of the season as they host the Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) Sunday. The Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens are the only teams with a bye.

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook and last updated Monday, Oct. 25.

PLAY: Our new free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

TNF: Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals, 8:20 p.m. ET

  • Money line: Packers +155 (bet $100 to win $155) | Cardinals -190 (bet $190 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Packers +3.5 (-110) | Cardinals -3.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 53.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET

  • Money line: Eagles -180 (bet $180 to win $100) | Lions +145 (bet $100 to win $145)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Eagles -3.5 (-103) | Lions +3.5 (-117)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 47.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Los Angeles Rams at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET

  • Money line: Rams -1200 (bet $1200 to win $100) | Texans +700 (bet $100 to win $700)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Rams -14.5 (-110) | Texans +14.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 46.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets, 1 p.m. ET

  • Money line: Bengals -520 (bet $520 to win $100) | Jets +370 (bet $100 to win $370)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Bengals -9.5 (-117) | Jets +9.5 (-103)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 43.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET

  • Money line: Titans +102 (bet $100 to win $102) | Colts -125 (bet $125 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Titans +2.5 (-115) | Colts -2.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 49.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET

  • Money line: 49ers -205 (bet $205 to win $100) | Bears +165 (bet $100 to win $165)
  • Against the spread (ATS): 49ers -3.5 (-115) | Bears +3.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 43.5 (O: -103 | U: -117)

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET

  • Money line: Dolphins +570 (bet $100 to win $570) | Bills -900 (bet $900 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Dolphins +13.5 (-110) | Bills -13.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 49.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Caroline Panthers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET

  • Money line: Panthers +122 (bet $100 to win $122) | Falcons -150 (bet $150 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Panthers +2.5 (+102) | Falcons -2.5 (-125)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 46.5 (O: -117 | U: -103)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET

  • Money line: Steelers +133 (bet $100 to win $133) | Browns -165 (bet $165 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Steelers +3.5 (-130) | Browns -3.5 (+105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 43.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Seattle Seahawks

  • Money line: Jaguars +155 (bet $100 to win $155) | Seahawks -190 (bet $190 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Jaguars +3.5 (-112) | Seahawks -3.5 (-108)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 43.5 (O: -117 | U: -103)

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET

  • Money line: Patriots +190 (bet $100 to win $190) | Chargers -240 (bet $240 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Patriots +5.5 (-108) | Chargers -5.5 (-112)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 48.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. ET

  • Money line: Buccaneers -230 (bet $230 to win $100) | Saints +180 (bet $100 to win $180)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Buccaneers -4.5 (-112) | Saints +4.5 (-108)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 50.5 (O: -103 | U: -117)

Washington Football Team at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET

  • Money line: Washington +135 (bet $100 to win $135) | Broncos -170 (bet $170 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Washington +3.5 (-125) | Broncos -3.5 (+102)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 43.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

SNF: Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings

  • Money line: Cowboys -135 (bet $135 to win $100) | Vikings +110 (bet $100 to win $110)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Cowboys -2.5 (-112) | Vikings +2.5 (-108)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 52.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

MNF: New York Giants at Kansas City Chiefs

  • Money line: Giants +320 (bet $100 to win $320) | Chiefs -420 (bet $420 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Giants +9.5 (-110) | Chiefs -9.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 52.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tracy Wolfson’s Sideline Costume

Sideline reporters don’t typically sport Halloween costumes on the sideline, but CBS veteran Tracy Wolfson decided to get in the spirit today. CBS’ lead sideline reporter, who’s part of the Jim Nantz and Tony Romo team, decided to play on her name on Sunday afternoon. Wolfson was spotted wearing some...
NFL
FanSided

Did the Steelers just find the rightful successor to Ben Roethlisberger?

The Pittsburgh Steelers look likely to use a 2022 draft pick on a quarterback to replace Ben Roethlisberger. Liberty’s Malik Willis could be the guy. Few teams should be watching the 2021 college football season more closely than the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Ben Roethlisberger looking like he’s at the end...
NFL
State
Washington State
The Spun

Mark Sanchez Called Out For What He Said About Matthew Stafford

Detroit Lions fans weren’t very happy for what he said about Matthew Stafford on Sunday afternoon – and they had a right to be upset. The former NFL quarterback turned broadcaster said during Sunday’s game that Stafford had “finally found” a home where he’s appreciated. Stafford, a former No. 1...
NFL
Fox News

Jared Goff is about to cough up Lions' starting QB gig

Things have not been going well for Jared Goff with the Detroit Lions. In fact, the quarterback has yet to win a game with his new team, which stands at 0-6 entering Sunday’s matchup with his old team, the Los Angeles Rams. (The Lions won’t win that one, either.) Now,...
NFL
PennLive.com

Ben Roethlisberger’s last game as Steelers’ starter could be Sunday vs. Broncos

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Stick a fork in him; Ben Roethlisberger is done. Such is the cold-eyed, callous assessment of once-adoring Steelers Nation. Certainly, it is, if you judge by the damning reaction on Twitter in wake of the Steelers’ season-crushing 27-17 loss in Green Bay. This time it wasn’t on the Steelers young and unproven offensive line. The Steelers’ struggles were clearly the result of their 39-year-old, future Hall of Fame quarterback’s rapidly fading skills. Big Ben is but a slight shadow of his former self. He can’t move in Matt Canada’s offense requiring mobility. Worse, he’s missing wide-open receivers down the football. The result, splash plays have been reduced to a trickle. No wonder Mike Tomlin was caught on TV camera’s making moon eyes at the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers from the sidelines. He’s looking for a quarterback, any quarterback, that can be paired with Pittsburgh’s plethora of talented receivers, its promising rookie running back, and a defense that, when it hits its stride and shrugs off a string of nagging injuries, should be as stinging and sack-happy as ever. No wonder the sad yet anxious eyes of Steelers Nation are on Big Ben, waiting, wondering when he’ll be shown a seat on the sideline. Conventional wisdom held that the final curtain on Ben’s career would fall during the Steelers’ bye week later this month. Now, Steelers fans and analysts alike are insisting Ben be shown the door to the showers should he falter against the mediocre Broncos Sunday at Heinze Field. Are we seeing Big Ben’s last game as a starter? Even Mike Tomlin, a Ben believer, conceded Roethlisberger, once so capable of shrugging off pass rushers and eluding pressure, is simply can’t move the way he once did. That’s a huge concession, considering Canada’s offense is predicated on movement. Then again, nothing about this still-young Steelers’ season makes any sense. Sitting Big Ben would be the one thing that makes sense. Endings are hard. Just ask Stephen King. A Hollywood ending for Ben and these Steelers was always fantasy. This isn’t Tinseltown. It’s Pittsburgh. It’s the NFL. No one beats Father Time. Except, of course, Tom Brady. Here now are the valid, inescapable reasons for Ben taking a seat on the bench – plus an impassioned Pittsburgh counterargument to stick with Roethlisberger – all in this ‘pains-me-to-say-it’ edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. And be sure to check out my PennLive column first thing Thursday. It will be packed with plenty of memes depicting Pittsburgh’s shocking displeasure and displeasure with its aging, struggling Steelers’ quarterback.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Aaron Rodgers Told Kyler Murray After Game

Last night, the 6-1 Green Bay Packers and the 7-0 Arizona Cardinals faced off in a highly-anticipated Thursday night matchup. With the way these teams’ seasons are going so far, both have separated themselves as possible Super Bowl contenders. And after the game last night, Aaron Rodgers made it very clear that he expects deep postseason runs from both his Packers squad and the Cardinals.
NFL
#Dolphins#Texans#Vikings#Chiefs#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#The Detroit Lions#The Los Angeles Rams#Nfc#The Las Vegas Raiders#Tipico Sportsbook#Tnf#Ats#Cincinnati Bengals
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Rumors: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. lists Bengals CB Darius Phillips as a potential trade candidate, as he’s behind a number of other options in the secondary and might also be losing his return gig. Bengals OL Quinton Spain said he had a “1-on-1 conversation” with rookie OL Jackson Carman about...
NFL
FanSided

3 NFL quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 4

Quarterback play in the NFL in Week 4 wasn’t always stellar. The Steelers, Texans and Dolphins need to reevaluate their depth chart at that key position. Quarterback is the most important position on a football field. Teams that don’t have a good one running the show know that better than anyone.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers announce 3 expected roster moves on Monday

The Green Bay Packers announced three expected roster moves on Monday. The team activated receiver Allen Lazard from the COVID-19 reserve list and placed tight end Robert Tonyan and running back Kylin Hill on injured reserve. The Packers are now at 52 players on the 53-man roster, but receiver Davante...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

