NFL Week 8 odds and lines: Money line, spread and Over/Under for all games

There remains just one undefeated and one winless team through 7 weeks of NFL action. The Arizona Cardinals (7-0) picked up a comfortable 31-5 victory over the Houston Texans, despite falling behind 5-0 early in the second quarter. The Detroit Lions (0-7) were unable to capitalize on a 10-0 lead as they fell 28-19 to the Los Angeles Rams. Below, we look at the Week 8 NFL odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.

Week 8 kicks off with a battle of two division leaders as the Cardinals host the NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers (6-1) on Thursday Night Football. The Lions have another shot at their first win of the season as they host the Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) Sunday. The Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens are the only teams with a bye.

TNF: Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals, 8:20 p.m. ET

Money line: Packers +155 (bet $100 to win $155) | Cardinals -190 (bet $190 to win $100)

Packers +155 (bet $100 to win $155) | Cardinals -190 (bet $190 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Packers +3.5 (-110) | Cardinals -3.5 (-110)

Packers +3.5 (-110) | Cardinals -3.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 53.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET

Money line: Eagles -180 (bet $180 to win $100) | Lions +145 (bet $100 to win $145)

Eagles -180 (bet $180 to win $100) | Lions +145 (bet $100 to win $145) Against the spread (ATS): Eagles -3.5 (-103) | Lions +3.5 (-117)

Eagles -3.5 (-103) | Lions +3.5 (-117) Over/Under (O/U): 47.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Los Angeles Rams at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET

Money line: Rams -1200 (bet $1200 to win $100) | Texans +700 (bet $100 to win $700)

Rams -1200 (bet $1200 to win $100) | Texans +700 (bet $100 to win $700) Against the spread (ATS): Rams -14.5 (-110) | Texans +14.5 (-110)

Rams -14.5 (-110) | Texans +14.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 46.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets, 1 p.m. ET

Money line: Bengals -520 (bet $520 to win $100) | Jets +370 (bet $100 to win $370)

Bengals -520 (bet $520 to win $100) | Jets +370 (bet $100 to win $370) Against the spread (ATS): Bengals -9.5 (-117) | Jets +9.5 (-103)

Bengals -9.5 (-117) | Jets +9.5 (-103) Over/Under (O/U): 43.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET

Money line: Titans +102 (bet $100 to win $102) | Colts -125 (bet $125 to win $100)

Titans +102 (bet $100 to win $102) | Colts -125 (bet $125 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Titans +2.5 (-115) | Colts -2.5 (-105)

Titans +2.5 (-115) | Colts -2.5 (-105) Over/Under (O/U): 49.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET

Money line: 49ers -205 (bet $205 to win $100) | Bears +165 (bet $100 to win $165)

49ers -205 (bet $205 to win $100) | Bears +165 (bet $100 to win $165) Against the spread (ATS): 49ers -3.5 (-115) | Bears +3.5 (-105)

49ers -3.5 (-115) | Bears +3.5 (-105) Over/Under (O/U): 43.5 (O: -103 | U: -117)

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET

Money line: Dolphins +570 (bet $100 to win $570) | Bills -900 (bet $900 to win $100)

Dolphins +570 (bet $100 to win $570) | Bills -900 (bet $900 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Dolphins +13.5 (-110) | Bills -13.5 (-110)

Dolphins +13.5 (-110) | Bills -13.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 49.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Caroline Panthers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET

Money line: Panthers +122 (bet $100 to win $122) | Falcons -150 (bet $150 to win $100)

Panthers +122 (bet $100 to win $122) | Falcons -150 (bet $150 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Panthers +2.5 (+102) | Falcons -2.5 (-125)

Panthers +2.5 (+102) | Falcons -2.5 (-125) Over/Under (O/U): 46.5 (O: -117 | U: -103)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET

Money line: Steelers +133 (bet $100 to win $133) | Browns -165 (bet $165 to win $100)

Steelers +133 (bet $100 to win $133) | Browns -165 (bet $165 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Steelers +3.5 (-130) | Browns -3.5 (+105)

Steelers +3.5 (-130) | Browns -3.5 (+105) Over/Under (O/U): 43.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Seattle Seahawks

Money line: Jaguars +155 (bet $100 to win $155) | Seahawks -190 (bet $190 to win $100)

Jaguars +155 (bet $100 to win $155) | Seahawks -190 (bet $190 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Jaguars +3.5 (-112) | Seahawks -3.5 (-108)

Jaguars +3.5 (-112) | Seahawks -3.5 (-108) Over/Under (O/U): 43.5 (O: -117 | U: -103)

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET

Money line: Patriots +190 (bet $100 to win $190) | Chargers -240 (bet $240 to win $100)

Patriots +190 (bet $100 to win $190) | Chargers -240 (bet $240 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Patriots +5.5 (-108) | Chargers -5.5 (-112)

Patriots +5.5 (-108) | Chargers -5.5 (-112) Over/Under (O/U): 48.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. ET

Money line: Buccaneers -230 (bet $230 to win $100) | Saints +180 (bet $100 to win $180)

Buccaneers -230 (bet $230 to win $100) | Saints +180 (bet $100 to win $180) Against the spread (ATS): Buccaneers -4.5 (-112) | Saints +4.5 (-108)

Buccaneers -4.5 (-112) | Saints +4.5 (-108) Over/Under (O/U): 50.5 (O: -103 | U: -117)

Washington Football Team at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET

Money line: Washington +135 (bet $100 to win $135) | Broncos -170 (bet $170 to win $100)

Washington +135 (bet $100 to win $135) | Broncos -170 (bet $170 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Washington +3.5 (-125) | Broncos -3.5 (+102)

Washington +3.5 (-125) | Broncos -3.5 (+102) Over/Under (O/U): 43.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

SNF: Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings

Money line: Cowboys -135 (bet $135 to win $100) | Vikings +110 (bet $100 to win $110)

Cowboys -135 (bet $135 to win $100) | Vikings +110 (bet $100 to win $110) Against the spread (ATS): Cowboys -2.5 (-112) | Vikings +2.5 (-108)

Cowboys -2.5 (-112) | Vikings +2.5 (-108) Over/Under (O/U): 52.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

MNF: New York Giants at Kansas City Chiefs

Money line: Giants +320 (bet $100 to win $320) | Chiefs -420 (bet $420 to win $100)

Giants +320 (bet $100 to win $320) | Chiefs -420 (bet $420 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Giants +9.5 (-110) | Chiefs -9.5 (-110)

Giants +9.5 (-110) | Chiefs -9.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 52.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

