Will this Purdue game be more like Iowa or more like Wisconsin? What does the staff think this week?. Nebraska hasn’t really beaten anyone good yet this year. They even lost to Illinois, but they’ve also not been blown out by anyone. They’ve played teams like Michigan, Michigan State, and Oklahoma very tough and very close. I’m not sure if the Purdue offense can score enough to keep up with a Nebraska offense that has scored 23, 29, and 56 in their three most recent games. Purdue is going to have some trouble containing Adrian Martinez. I’d love to be wrong here but the sting from that Wisconsin game is sitting heavy on my mind.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO