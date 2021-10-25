CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First look: Georgia vs. Florida odds and lines

By Joe Williams
 7 days ago
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (7-0, 5-0 SEC) meet the Florida Gators (4-3, 2-3) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Georgia vs. Florida odds and lines; check back for our college football picks and predictions.

The Bulldogs have been off since a 30-13 win over Kentucky Oct. 16. UGA has allowed a total of just 46 points across its seven outings, hitting the Under in the previous three outings while going 5-2 ATS overall.

The Gators have also been off two weeks since a 49-42 loss at LSU. Florida has alternated wins and losses across the past six games, also going 3-3 ATS. The Under is 3-1 in the previous four contests.

Rankings according to the AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Georgia vs. Florida odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 7:30 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Georgia -700 (bet $700 to win $100) | Florida +470 (bet $100 to win $470)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Georgia -14.5, -105 (bet $105 to win $100) | Florida +14.5, -115 (bet $115 to win $100)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 50.5, O: -110 (bet $110 to win $100) | U: -110 (bet $110 to win $100)

2021 betting stats:

  • ML: Georgia 7-0 | Florida 4-3
  • ATS: Georgia 5-2 | Florida 3-4
  • O/U: Georgia 3-4 | Florida 3-4

Georgia vs. Florida head-to-head

The Gators registered a 44-28 in the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party last season in Jacksonville, although the Bulldogs lead the all-time series 52-44-2. Before Florida’s win in 2020, Georgia had won three in a row. The favorite has cashed in five of the past six meetings.

