Florida Gators Installed as Heavy Underdogs vs. Georgia Bulldogs

By Demetrius Harvey
 7 days ago

The Florida Gators have been installed as 14.5-point underdogs against the Georgia Bulldogs this week in the team's historical Florida-Georgia matchup, according to the oddsmakers at SI Sportsbook as of Sunday night.

Florida is entering the contest following the team's lopsided loss against the LSU Tigers last week. The Gators would be knocked down by the Tigers 49-42, in a contest that showcased the team's incredible struggles on defense. At 4-3, Florida is looking to play spoiler to the undefeated Bulldogs' season.

This will be a tough matchup for Florida, as it would be for any team that has to go against the top-ranked Bulldogs this season. Florida's strength - its running game -, is the Bulldogs' strength on defense, holding opponents to just 2.2 yards per rush and an average of 64.3 yards per game.

The Georgia offense is led by quarterback Stetson Bennett IV who has passed for 996 yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions on the year. The senior QB has started four of the six games he's played this year for Georgia.

Bennett was the Bulldogs' starting QB last season against Florida, too, but was injured during the contest, allowing Florida to come back from a 14-point deficit to win 44-28, the program's premiere victory last season.

This week will present some intrigue for Florida, too.

As of this posting, Gators head coach Dan Mullen has yet to name a starting quarterback this week, either redshirt junior Emory Jones or redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson. Jones has struggled, while Richardson looked comfortable last week, doing his part to potentially come from behind against LSU, tossing three touchdowns.

With Georgia poised to go to the College Football Playoff, F9orida has an opportunity to play spoiler.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

