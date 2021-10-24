No. 20 Navy Men’s Water Polo Rolls Past Mount St. Mary’s, 18-6

Men's Water Polo has a two-week bye before the 2021 Western State Conference Tournament. The Cougars have never missed the post-season and are poised to book their 42nd consecutive trip to the playoffs. The Cougars have a one-week bye this week, with the cancellation of their annual Alumni Game, and will travel to the 2021 WSC Tournament on November 5 at Citrus College in Glendora. Cuesta is the defending WSC Champion, from 2019, and a tournament victory provides the Cougars with an automatic berth to the 2021 CCCAA Regional Playoffs. The Cougars have won all six of their games against their WSC foes, including two non-WSC games, by an average of ten goals. Cuesta Men's Water Polo has won 28 conference titles over the past 41 years.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 9 DAYS AGO