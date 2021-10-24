CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

No. 20 Navy Men’s Water Polo Rolls Past Mount St. Mary’s, 18-6

By SwimSwam
swimswam.com
 9 days ago

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The No. 20 Navy water polo team (9-10, 4-1 MAWPC East) posted an 18-6 victory over league newcomer Mount St. Mary’s (6-14, 1-4) on Saturday night at Scott Natatorium in Annapolis, Md. The Midshipmen saw 12 different players score goals in the game, including five who netted multiple...

swimswam.com

Comments / 0

Related
bucknellbison.com

Bucknell Men's Water Polo Travels to Julian Fraser Memorial This Weekend

LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell University men's water polo team will take a break from MAWPC competition when it travels to Santa Clara, Calif. for four games on October 23-24. Bucknell is coming off a 2-1 weekend in MAWPC play, falling to Navy by a one-goal margin, but taking wins over George Washington and Johns Hopkins to improve to fourth in the latest MAWPC-East standings through its first seven games.
LEWISBURG, PA
Stanford Daily

Cardinal in Control: Men’s water polo defeats Aggies 13-1

On Sunday, No. 4 Stanford (14-3, 0-1 MPSF) bounced back from last week’s loss to defeat No. 8 UC Davis (12-6, 4-0 WWPA) in dominant fashion. Eight Cardinal players scored — including five who scored multiple times — illustrating Stanford’s balanced, deep attack. Stanford was strong on both sides of...
STANFORD, CA
icgaels.com

Iona Water Polo Falls On The Road To #20 St. Francis Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NY – After outscoring no. 20 ranked St. Francis College in the second and third quarters, then trailing by a single goal going into the final period, the Iona men's water polo team fell short 22-15 in a near upset North East Water Polo Conference match here this evening.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
gocrimson.com

No. 13 Men’s Water Polo Improves to 3-0 on West Coast Trip

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – No. 13 Harvard men's water polo took down No. 18 Cal Baptist (13-13, 2-2 WWPA) 13-9 and Santa Clara (10-9-1, 2-3 WWPA) 13-12 as the Crimson took both of its games at day 2 of the Julian Fraser Memorial Tournament. Sophomore Owen Hale totaled seven goals to lead the Crimson on the day as Harvard improved to (20-2, 4-1 NWPC) on the season.
SWIMMING & SURFING
WMDT.com

Second half surge pushes Gulls past St. Mary’s

SALISBURY, Md- The Salisbury University field hockey program got a 2-0 victory over St. Mary’s College on Wednesday afternoon. Scoreless at halftime, the Gulls netted their first goal in the third quarter. Pocomoke alum McKenzie Mitchell would rocket a corner past the Seahawks keeper. Leading 1-0 headed into the fourth...
SALISBURY, MD
pressboxonline.com

Q&A With Mount St. Mary’s Men’s Basketball’s Malik Jefferson

Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball senior Malik Jefferson recently spoke with PressBox about being teammates with his brother, Jalen, at the Mount from 2018-2021 and more. The 6-foot-9, 230-pound Jefferson averaged 8.0 points and 7.8 rebounds per game last year. The Mountaineers won the Northeast Conference last year, earning a trip to Dayton, Ohio, for the NCAA Tournament’s First Four.
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
brownbears.com

Water polo downed by No. 18 Cal Baptist to start the weekend

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Brown men's water polo was tripped up by No. 18 Cal Baptist in the first game of the Julian Fraser Memorial Tournament for the Bears on Friday (Oct. 22). The Bears fell to the Lancers 18-14. Filip Aleksic led the Bears in points notching three goals and three assists on the day. Cole Atwell also tallied three goals. Eight other Bears scored a goal in the game and Evan Moore and Gabe Chang each also finished with three assists.
SWIMMING & SURFING
mountathletics.com

Mount St. Mary's Women's Soccer Hosts St. Francis Brooklyn on Thursday

MOUNT ST. MARY'S (4-10-0, 2-4-0 NEC) vs. ST. FRANCIS BROOKLYN (4-6-5, 2-3-2 NEC) The Mountaineers return to the pitch on Thursday afternoon with a 5:00 p.m. home matchup with St. Francis Brooklyn. The Mount, coming off a 1-0 loss at Merrimack this past Sunday, looks to get back on the winning track against the Terriers.
SOCCER
lbccviking.com

LBCC Women’s Water Polo Undefeated in Conference

LBCC women’s water polo remains undefeated in the conference after a dominating 24-6 win against Pasadena College on Wednesday at the Los Alamitos Air Force Base. Pasadena got the first two goals of the first quarter. Rylie Gugielmotti scored the first two goals for LBCC and Rochelle Beavers got the next four goals.
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Polo#San Jose#Midshipmen#Navy Athletics Annapolis#Mawpc
Pepperdine Graphic

Men’s Water Polo Beats Irvine After Stressful Fourth Period

Senior Attacker Balazs Kosa attacks the net in the Waves’ 11-9 loss to Stanford on Sept. 18. Kosa leads the Waves in shots (85), goals (35) and assists (34) this season. Photo by Ryan Brinkman. No. 9 Pepperdine Men’s Water Polo beat No. 14 UC Irvine in their Golden Coast...
IRVINE, CA
friars.com

Men’s Basketball Rolls Past Stonehill, 95-71, In Exhibition Game

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence College men's basketball team defeated Stonehill College, 95-71, on Thursday, Oct. 21 in an exhibition game at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, R.I. FIRST HALF:. A.J. Reeves (Roxbury, Mass.) knocked down a mid-range jumper to get the Friars on the board first. The Friars...
PROVIDENCE, RI
cuestaathletics.com

Men's Water Polo Focuses on the WSC Tournament

Men's Water Polo has a two-week bye before the 2021 Western State Conference Tournament. The Cougars have never missed the post-season and are poised to book their 42nd consecutive trip to the playoffs. The Cougars have a one-week bye this week, with the cancellation of their annual Alumni Game, and will travel to the 2021 WSC Tournament on November 5 at Citrus College in Glendora. Cuesta is the defending WSC Champion, from 2019, and a tournament victory provides the Cougars with an automatic berth to the 2021 CCCAA Regional Playoffs. The Cougars have won all six of their games against their WSC foes, including two non-WSC games, by an average of ten goals. Cuesta Men's Water Polo has won 28 conference titles over the past 41 years.
SWIMMING & SURFING
mountathletics.com

Mount Women’s Rugby Comes up Short against Navy

EMMITSBURG, Md. (October 25, 2021) – Mount St. Mary's women's rugby gives up late lead to Navy to fall 34-27 on Sunday afternoon. Navy 1-0, Mount St. Mary's 1-5 (NIRA 1-4) The Mountaineers got on the board first, with Lavona Aromin scoring the try with 33:37 remaining in the first half.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
mountathletics.com

Mount St. Mary's Women's Soccer Heads to Howard for Sunday Matchup

MOUNT ST. MARY'S (4-11-0, 2-5-0 NEC) at HOWARD (5-5-1, 4-3-1) Sunday, October 24, 2021 | 12 pm. Mount St. Mary's heads to Howard for a Northeast Conference matchup on Sunday. MOUNT UPDATE: The Mountaineers fell to St. Francis Brooklyn, 4-0, in the final home game of the season on Thursday. Elisabeth Rockhill leads the Mountaineers with 14 points this season on four goals and six assists. Kalli Bell, who has missed the past two games, is second on the squad with 13 points on three goals and seven assists. Hannah Cooksey has a team-best five goals while Isabella Wendler has three scores on the year. Arden Lembryk has appeared in 11 games in goal with a 2.10 goals against average and a .771 save percentage. Maggie Barron has played in six games with a 2.29 GAA and a .780 save percentage.
SOCCER
Herald Democrat

AC men's water polo takes third at Eastern Championships

NEW LONDON, Conn.— The Austin College men's water polo team earned third place at the Eastern Championships, defeating Penn State-Behrend, 20-6, before falling to Johns Hopkins, 18-8, in the semifinals, wrapping up with a win over Washington & Jefferson in the third-place game. After a tightly contested opening quarter against...
SHERMAN, TX
pepperdinewaves.com

#10 Men's Water Polo Heads North This Weekend

MALIBU, California — Three weekends remain in the #10 Pepperdine men's water polo team's regular season, and all of them will be spent on the road. This week, the Waves visit #8 UC Davis for a non-conference contest, followed by #9 San Jose State and a Golden Coast Conference tilt.
MALIBU, CA
gwsports.com

Men's Water Polo Set for Pair of MAWPC Contests

GW men's water polo returns to action this weekend, kicking off the second half of its Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference schedule with a pair of league contests. The Buff and Blue are set to visit Navy on Saturday afternoon before making the trip to Mount St. Mary's on Sunday afternoon.
SWIMMING & SURFING

Comments / 0

Community Policy