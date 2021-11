The Toronto Blue Jays are going to need to prioritize pitching this offseason if they are going to challenge for a playoff spot. The Toronto Blue Jays have their work cut out for them this winter. They are looking to build on a 91 win season that saw them fall a game shy of the playoffs. They are set to lose Steven Matz, Robbie Ray and Marcus Semien, which will give them an uphill climb just to replace them, let alone to build on 2021. Sure, they could re-sign all three, they’ll certainly offer qualifying offers, but there is no guarantee. They need an everyday third baseman, but more than that, they need pitching, pitching and more pitching.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO