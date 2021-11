One thing that has become very apparent this past year and a half is the dire need for change in our local school board. If you’ve been paying attention, which it seems so many have been lately, you may have noticed the inconsistencies in what the current school board says versus what it does. The board says transparency is one of its highest priorities, but its actions say otherwise. How can there be transparency when school board meetings were held via Zoom during the pandemic instead of in person? How can there be transparency when parents aren’t allowed in school buildings? I know the board says it’s for our children’s safety, but if parents can gather at parks and concerts, why are we not allowed to be inside the buildings and engaged in our kids’ education? And the lack of transparency around what is being taught in the classrooms speaks for itself.

KIDS ・ 5 DAYS AGO