7 Morning Hacks For A Flat Belly: Do’s & Don’ts

Story by Annie Eller, RD LD | contact@annieellerrd.com. Generally speaking, inflammation occurs when the body’s tissues are irritated or injured in some way. Inflammation can be acute (over the course of days or weeks) or chronic (for months or lifelong). Acute inflammation can be protective and will help heal the body from disease or illness, whereas chronic inflammation can cause cell death and a breakdown of healthy tissues. Underlying chronic inflammation is thought to be a driver for many of the diseases debilitating our society (Ex: diabetes, heart disease, fibromyalgia, etc.). These chronic diseases cause disability and death for many individuals, so it is important to understand how to reduce the risk of these conditions or prevent them altogether. Chronic inflammation is often a result of daily behaviors such as poor diet, smoking, sedentary lifestyle, poor sleep hygiene, and stress. The good news is, we have a level of control over these lifestyle behaviors and can take steps to improve them. Read on to learn more about ways you can improve your diet to help fight inflammation in your body.

