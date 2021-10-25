Adoptable Pet of the Week: Angel

Angel is 7-years-old and waiting for you at Woods Humane in Atascadero

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Angel from Woods Humane in Atascadero. Angel would like to have a perfectly heavenly home of her own. She’s a little shy and enjoys spending time by herself in a cozy, comfy cat tree. She’s used to living with other cats and would prefer to live in a quiet home. She does like attention from humans, and she will probably be more affectionate when she has her own person. Please come take her home with you and see what a heavenly kitty she can be. She’s 7 years-old and waiting for you at Woods in Atascadero! Head over to 2300 Ramona Road right now!

