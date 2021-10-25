CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Angel

By Access Publishing
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HsWlm_0cbqTtzC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KOjU5_0cbqTtzC00

Angel is 7-years-old and waiting for you at Woods Humane in Atascadero

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Angel from Woods Humane in Atascadero. Angel would like to have a perfectly heavenly home of her own. She’s a little shy and enjoys spending time by herself in a cozy, comfy cat tree. She’s used to living with other cats and would prefer to live in a quiet home. She does like attention from humans, and she will probably be more affectionate when she has her own person. Please come take her home with you and see what a heavenly kitty she can be. She’s 7 years-old and waiting for you at Woods in Atascadero! Head over to 2300 Ramona Road right now!

Thank you to sponsors of Pet of the Week:

Stegman Mobile Dog Grooming brings professional grooming to your doorstep. See them at stegmandoggrooming.com, (805) 296-8973.

Maddie Mae’s Pet Pantry – For 12 years Maddie Mae’s Pet Pantry has been helping residents and visitors of the Central Coast provide their pets with top-of-the-line pet supplies and the most nutritious foods and treats on the market. They also carry a wide variety of leashes & collars, travel gear, bowls, toys, beds, and gifs! Come see them at their beach location in Cambria or their wine country location in Templeton. www.maddiemaespetpantry.com, (805) 924-1139.

The Teresa Rhyne Law Group is a full-service law firm specializing in estate planning and wealth protection. They focus on client-centered, customized estate plans based on the unique needs of each individual client, because every family is unique, every business is unique, and each person’s legacy should be unique as well. 1111 Riverside Ave., Suite 500, Paso Robles, CA 93446, teresarhynelaw.com, (805) 991-7433.

Meehan Electric is locally owned and services San Luis Obispo County for all of your electrical needs. They provide reliable turnkey solutions for designing, installing, and maintaining commercial and residential electrical systems. Meehanelectric.com, (805) 369-2888.

Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the pet of the week. P.O.Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283.

Adoptable Pet of the Week is a weekly feature of the Paso Robles Daily News. If you would like to sponsor Pet of the Week, please call (805) 226-9890 or email.

Comments / 1

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Hundreds of costumed revelers trick or treat in North County

Costumed children filed through neighborhoods known for their candy generosity. – A cultural tradition celebrated for decades returned Sunday to the North County. Hundreds of costumed Halloween revelers trick-or-treated. Local business on Entrada Avenue off El Camino Real in downtown Atascadero greeted children from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. A bounce house, antique fire truck and dance performances enhanced the annual Halloween event’s festivities.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Honor Flight Central Coast hosting a wine release party

–Honor Flight Central Coast California is hosting a wine release party on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 1-4 p.m. in Hangar 1 of the Estrella Warbirds Museum in Paso Robles. The casual, drop-in event will herald release of Lee’s Legacy, a unique red blend wine produced by Pianetta Winery as a fundraiser for Honor Flight Central Coast California. The local Honor Flight is a member of a nationwide network of Honor Flight hubs that provide veterans with all-expense paid group trips to Washington, DC to visit the memorials honoring military service.
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Atascadero, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Atascadero, CA
City
Cambria, CA
City
Templeton, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Highlands Church hosting ‘Fall Spectacular’ today

Activities include a “Trunk or Treat,” carnival games, haunted house, face painting, costume contest and more. – Highlands Church in Paso Robles is hosting its second annual “Fall Spectacular,” featuring outdoor activities including a park and walk-through “Trunk or Treat,” carnival games, haunted house, face painting, costume contest and more.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Looking Back to 1918: Paso Robles sees first woman on a water wagon

Posted: 6:30 am, October 28, 2021 by Reporter Jackie Iddings. –Paso Robles is the first city in California we believe to have a woman on the water wagon. Frank Barba who has held that position for a long time has so much to do he had to have an assistant. Now Mrs. Bismark Erdman is on the water wagon. She wears a mans overalls, legging, coat and at a distance looks like a man. She has done a mans work in assisting her husband in uprooting stumps and is said to do it better than her husband does. So far she has not succeeded in climbing down and up on to the high seat just as a man does but she gets there all the same.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Veterans Day event happening at Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum

Museum in San Luis Obispo will have family-friendly celebration to honor veterans and active-duty military. – There will be a Veterans Day Community Celebration happening on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11 at the Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum in San Luis Obispo. The event will begin at 10 a.m. and run until 2 p.m. The museum is located at American Legion Post #66 at 801 Grand Avenue in San Luis Obispo.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Cat Tree#Toys#Woods Humane#Pet Of#Stegmandoggrooming Com#Pet Pantry#Meehan Electric
Paso Robles Daily News

Goodwill holding ‘Orange Tag’ sale for Halloween shoppers

– Goodwill Central Coast stores are holding an “Orange Tag” sale from now until Oct. 31; Halloween shoppers can save 50-percent. With 14 stores throughout the region, including a Paso Robles location at 1020 Park St., GCC is a “one-stop shop to find new and used items to complete a Halloween at prices that won’t terrify you.”
SHOPPING
Paso Robles Daily News

Halloween bash at The Ravine is fun for the whole family

Come for haunted mini golf, scary good food, adult beverages, corn hole, and more. – The Ravine Waterpark is typically known for its fast slides and kicking back in the lazy river. Well something horrible has happened, the waterpark has now become the sight of a horrific slaughter that has left the grounds littered with everything your nightmares are made of!
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Paso Robles Daily News

94-year-old celebrates birthday with husband of 74 years at Paso Robles senior community

Phyllis was born in San Luis Obispo in October 1927. – Celebrating your birthday with the love of your life after 74 years of marriage is an indescribable milestone. Creston Village, an assisted living and memory care community in Paso Robles, is celebrating Ms. Phyllis Naomi Chiado, who just turned 94. Her husband Eugene “Chuck” Chiado also lives at Creston Village. They have been married for 74 years.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Opinion: Systemic oppression is here in Paso Robles, and the school board won’t listen

If you live in Paso Robles, it’s time to pay attention. Our school board has been flying under the radar for many, many years. Our children have been growing up with bullying and harassment based on their race and sexual orientation. The board and superintendent just close their eyes. They ban critical race theory (CRT) which was not even being taught and LGBTQ+ flags bigger than 2×3 feet, but they don’t ban the hate towards minorities or their personal political views from interfering in the well-being of our children. This has to stop!
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

The Mighty Cash Cats coming to the Pour House Oct. 29

– On Friday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m., the Mighty Cash Cats Johnny Cash show will do a concert at The Pour House, located at 525 Pine St. in Paso Robles. Endorsed by the Cash family for their authentic presentation of Johnny Cash’s music, the Mighty Cash Cats have toured the USA, including residencies in Las Vegas, Europe, Ireland, the UK, France and Israel. They appeared in the German reality TV series “RTL PUNKT12” getting rave reviews. The Mighty Cash Cats show covers all six decades of his music, including hits like “Walk the Line,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Ghost Riders in the Sky,” “Ring of Fire,” “A Boy Named Sue,” “Sunday Morning Coming Down,” and Johnny’s haunting epitaph, “Hurt.” The show includes fun Johnny and June duets like “Jackson,” the bands soaring three-part harmonies on Johnny’s gospel hit, “Will the Circle be Unbroken,” and authentic Johnny Cash train songs like “Orange Blossom Special,” and prison tunes like “I Got Stripes” and “Cocaine Blues.”
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Best places for lunch in Paso Robles

– Are you searching for the best lunch spots in Paso Robles? Well whether you are a local or a visitor, we have compiled this list of our favorite lunch spots in Paso Robles for your convenience:. Pappy MacGregors. Pappy MacGregors is an Irish-themed gastropub that is popular with locals....
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Free ‘Day of Rest’ this Saturday to help local caregivers

– At-home caregivers are invited to attend a free day of rest this Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. James Church in Paso Robles. The event will include a variety of self-care experiences, such as meditative yoga and massages. Lunch will be provided, and an educational session on dementia communication will be led by Laura DeLoye, program manager of the Alzheimer’s Association California Central Coast Chapter.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
988K+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy