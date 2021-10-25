Ask a Trooper: School bus laws designed to keep students safe

As professor emeritus of the University of Northern Iowa chemistry department, I want to comment on the mask controversy at UNI. We require our chemistry students to wear safety goggles and appropriate clothing while in our laboratories. Failure to comply can result in students not being allowed to complete their work, thus failing the course. This common sense measure recognizes the potential hazard to the students while in the laboratory environment where they handle hazardous materials. These safety requirements take precedence over any objections a student may have toward wearing googles and appropriate clothing, They have no choice in the matter, and their lack of compliance will directly affect their grade. This is not a matter of politics or freedom of choice. We as instructors are responsible for providing a safe environment for our students and are liable if we do not meet that responsibility and one of our students is injured, because we failed to enforce the safety measure mandated by our profession. No legislative action could supersede our obligation to make our students safe. I believe that Professor (Steve) O'Kane's actions are totally consistent with this obligation and he should not be punished as a result, legislation notwithstanding.

EDUCATION ・ 12 DAYS AGO