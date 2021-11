Under-pressure Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defiantly vowed the club’s current struggles will not define his legacy at Old Trafford.The Norwegian has come under heightened scrutiny this week following Sunday’s 5-0 loss at home to arch-rivals Liverpool and travels to Tottenham on Saturday evening aware of the need to bounce back.Defeat would raise even more questions for the United board, but Solskjaer – a six-time Premier League-winning striker and scorer in the 1999 Champions League Final victory – warned he would fight back with his job on the line in the capital.🗣️ "The boys are ready to give...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO