The GCHS Marching Band earned 1st Place in Division 2A competition at the US Bands NY State Championship at Walt Whitman High School last Sunday. In that Division (for the second time this season!). the band earned the best caption awards for Best Music, Best Overall Visual, and Best Percussion. Even more amazing was the band earned the highest overall score of 86.3, outperforming over 25 bands, some of which were 2xs their size! They also achieved the highest score in the entire competition for Individual Music and Overall Visual. Their results were nothing short of outstanding!

GARDEN CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO