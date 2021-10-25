CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Dolphins Owner Not Currently Pushing for Watson Trade

By Ben Pickman
 7 days ago

Miami owner Stephen Ross is reportedly not currently pushing the franchise's football personnel to trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is not pushing the franchise's football personnel to trade for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to NBC Sports ' Peter King.

That report comes as last week the Houston Chronicle reported that a trade that would send Watson to Miami was being discussed.

The NFL's trade deadline is Nov. 2, and the Texans, according to NFL Network 's Ian Rapoport, expect to deal their quarterback by then.

The Texans have not played Watson this season and do not plan to play him . He is facing 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints alleging sexual assault or sexual misconduct during sessions with various massage therapists in the Houston area .

The NFL is investigating Watson's conduct, as are local police. There is also an open grand jury probe into criminal misconduct.

Despite the investigations, Watson has not been placed on the commissioner's exempt list. And, as The MMQB's Albert Breer reported last week, team owners around the NFL that have gone to the commissioner to learn whether Watson would be put on the list have not been given a straight answer.

Watson has a no-trade clause, but he would reportedly waive if he was dealt to the Dolphins.

The Athletic 's Joseph Person reported after the Panthers' loss 25–3 loss to the Giants that Carolina is expected to be involved in trade talks for Watson. The Eagles and Broncos have also been linked to Watson previously.

The Dolphins dropped to 1—6 on the season in Week 7 after falling 30—28 to the Falcons. Their lone victory came in Week 1.

Last week, coach Brian Flores gave a public endorsement of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa amid reports of the team's interest in Watson.

"I don't really get into rumors—Tua is our quarterback," Flores said. "We're happy with the quarterback, our quarterback situation. I'll leave it at that, which I've said multiple times."

Tagovailoa, the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL draft, has thrown for 835 yards and seven touchdowns in four starts this season. He has also tossed four interceptions.

Tagovailoa has dealt with injury, however, playing just six snaps against the Bills before leaving with fractured ribs. He went on to miss each of the franchise's next three games after being placed on injured reserve.

#Dolphins#Bills#American Football#Watson Trade#Texans#Nbc Sports#The Houston Chronicle#Nfl Network#Mmqb#Athletic#Panthers#Giants#Eagles#Broncos
Yardbarker

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross 'not dealing' with questions about Deshaun Watson

Not a week goes by without an insider, analyst, or reporter linking the Miami Dolphins with a potential move for wantaway Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who hasn't taken a meaningful snap for the organization since his offseason trade request. Of course, Watson is still facing 22 lawsuits alleging acts of sexual assault and misconduct and 10 criminal complaints, but he remains eligible to play unless he's placed on the commissioner's exempt list or suspended this fall.
NFL
985thesportshub.com

Steve Belichick Replacing Bill Belichick? // Patriots Aren’t The Patriots Anymore // Deshaun Watson Going To Dolphins? – 10/21 (Hour 2)

(0:00) Zolak & Bertrand start the second hour by reacting to Peter King listing Steve Belichick as a possible successor to his father with the Patriots. (11:53) We discuss Julian Edelman saying the Patriots aren’t the Patriots anymore and Bill Belichick giving him permission to criticize his decisions. (21:58) The...
NFL
NBC Washington

Four Teams Impacted by Rumored Deshaun Watson-Dolphins Trade Talks

Four teams impacted by rumored Deshaun Watson-Dolphins trade talks originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Miami Dolphins could be on the hunt for a new quarterback. A report surfaced Wednesday that the Houston Texans could trade star quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Dolphins ahead of the Nov. 2 trade deadline.
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

20 things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 26-11 loss to Buffalo Bills

If the Buffalo Bills are the cream of the AFC East, if Miami’s division rival is the top dog in the AFC Conference, then what the Miami Dolphins are building isn’t good enough. That’s what the season sweep, which was completed courtesy of Sunday’s 26-11 loss to the Bills, proves because the Dolphins (1-7) haven’t played the Bills (5-2) competitively the past three seasons. At this point the ...
NFL
NESN

What Deshaun Watson-Dolphins Trade Would Mean For Patriots If It Happens

It sounds as if Deshaun Watson could be a Miami Dolphin in a matter of days. Obviously, that’s a potentially major development for all other AFC Teams — including the New England Patriots. John McClain of the Houston Chronicle on Wednesday reported the Texans are nearing a blockbuster that would...
NFL
wflx.com

Dolphins stand by Tagovailoa amid more Watson trade talk

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is standing by Tua Tagovailoa amid another report that the team is seeking a trade to bring Deshaun Watson to Miami. "I don't really get into rumors," Flores told reporters Friday. "Tua is our quarterback. We're happy with our quarterback situation and I'll leave it at that, which I've said multiple times."
NFL
NESN.com

Mac Jones For Deshaun Watson? Making Sense Of Recent Patriots Chatter

Some interesting bits of conflicting New England Patriots reporting slipped through the cracks last week. And along the way, they produced this wild trade idea: Mac Jones for Deshaun Watson. First, a quick summation of the situation in Houston. Watson, one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, requested a...
NFL
560 The Joe

Tua, Watson and Miami. What?

Jason La Canfora believes Tua Tagovailoa remains in Miami even if the team trades for Deshaun Watson but does not understand why Watson wants Miami so bad.
NFL
