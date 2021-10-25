CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingles Markets offering vaccine boosters

Ingles Markets are offering booster doses of Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible patients at all pharmacy locations.

Eligibility criteria for Moderna boosters is identical to the criteria released for Pfizer booster doses.  Patients from the following groups are now eligible to receive booster doses of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine 6 months after completing the 2-dose primary series of vaccine:

·        Patients 65 years or older or those in long term care facilities

·        Patients 18-64 years old with underlying medical conditions

·        Patients 18-64 years old in occupational or institutional settings with high risk of COVID-19 infection

Eligibly criteria for Johnson & Johnson booster doses affects a larger percentage of vaccine recipients.  All patients 18 years of age or older are eligible for a booster dose 2 months after receiving the single-dose primary series regimen.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices evaluated data demonstrating that immunity from the virus can begin to weaken as time progresses after vaccine administration.  Boosters work to replenish immunity and boost patients’ protection from the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Ingles Pharmacy continues to offer first and second doses of vaccine to patients 12 years of age and older.  All pharmacy locations also offer third doses of Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for patients who are moderately to severely immunocompromised 28 days after second doses are administered.

All COVID-19 vaccines are currently available by appointment and can be scheduled utilizing the pharmacy’s online scheduler at https://appointments.ingles-markets.com .  The scheduler also allows patients to complete vaccine consent forms electronically, reducing check-in time at the pharmacy.

