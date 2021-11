We all love projections, don’t we? This offseason, the Rangers are one of the most intriguing teams considering their reported amount of financial resources and their aspirations to make a playoff push perhaps as soon as 2023. It’s almost like that Hey Arnold episode where the kids found a big bag of money and no one claimed it, so now it’s on for a big shopping spree (yeah, I know that’s not exactly how the episode went). Well, the Rangers have money to spend, and with a 100 loss season in 2021, it’s time to make some changes, or maybe not entirely. So here’s my first roster prediction as we are less than five and a half months until Opening Day.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO