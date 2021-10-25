CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sorokin, Islanders beat Vegas 2-0 for 2nd straight shutout

By Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIlya Sorokin made 42 saves, Josh Bailey and Matthew Barzal scored and the New York Islanders beat the Vegas Golden Knights 2-0 Sunday night. The Islanders recorded consecutive road shutouts after blanking Arizona 3-0 on Saturday. The Islanders improved to 22-4-4 on the back end of back-to-back games under coach Barry...

