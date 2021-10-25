CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
E&S Grounding Solutions Selects Augmentir to Further Innovate Its Best-in-Class Electrical Grounding Services

 7 days ago
HORSHAM, PA — Augmentir, Inc. announced that E&S Grounding Solutions (“E&S”) recently selected Augmentir to further connect, digitize, and modernize its highly specialized electrical services. With nearly 20 years of dedicated grounding installations across the USA and international sites, plus numerous electrical engineering books published, E&S Grounding Solutions specializes...

ambcrypto.com

CafeSwap: An innovative DeFi solution for cross-chain crypto services

Since the explosion of public interest and the adoption of Decentralized Finance as the future trend in the growth, evolution, and expansion of the crypto sphere, it has become increasingly imperative for project developers to find new ways to provide solutions through which users can navigate complex networks of markets and explore new and emerging investment options.
TECHNOLOGY
MyChesCo

iPipeline Selected for 2021 Global InsurTech100 Award

EXTON, PA — iPipeline announced it has been selected as a winner of the 2021 Global InsurTech100 Award. A panel of industry analysts and experts, who reviewed companies’ applications and research on more than 1,400 InsurTech (insurance technology) companies within FinTech Global’s database, selected 100 winners around the world. “iPipeline...
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

Ricoh’s Latest Wide Format Solutions Empower Printers to Drive Profit with Smart Production, Superior Output

EXTON, PA — Ricoh USA, Inc. announced the recent expansion of its wide format portfolio with the RICOH Pro TF6251 UV LED flatbed and RICOH Pro L5160e latex roll-fed wide format printers. These solutions are designed to help customers increase job opportunities thanks to their outstanding productivity, wider color gamut and unlimited application possibilities. They satisfy market demand for affordable output, enabling customers to pursue ambitious growth plans fueled by high-profit potential, low operating costs and exceptional reliability. As with all devices in Ricoh’s wide format portfolio, they can be strengthened by its new Wide Format Elite Access service—brand-agnostic workflow support services and expert advice to help printers enhance profitability.
ELECTRONICS
MyChesCo

West’s NovaGuard SA Pro Safety System Recognized for Best Technologies Innovation at INTERPHEX

EXTON, PA — West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST) announced that its NovaGuard® SA Pro safety system – a single-use accessory for prefilled ISO standard 0.5 mL and 1mL long staked-needle syringes – recently won the INTERPHEX Best Technologies Innovation Award. The Best Technologies Innovation Award recognizes cutting-edge technologies, either new technologies or a novel implementation of existing technologies, that have the potential to change the way pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies operate.
TECHNOLOGY
State
Pennsylvania State
thefastmode.com

TELUS Selects Kaloom to Roll Out its BGP Looking Glass Solution

Kaloom announced that as a part of its continued partnership with TELUS, plans to roll out its BGP Looking Glass solution. Kaloom’s BGP Looking Glass Router implementation uses disaggregated hardware supporting Open Compute Project’s Open Network Installed Environment (ONIE), enabling a bare metal switch ecosystem, avoiding vendor lock-in and lowering the total cost of ownership (TCO). The partnership supports TELUS’ ultimate vision of transforming the network to Cloud-Native, containerized functions to deliver higher performance while reducing TCO.
TECHNOLOGY
MyChesCo

Qlik Customers Rave In BARC’s BI & Analytics Survey 22 Results

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The recent BARC BI & Analytics Survey 22 highlights Qlik as a leading choice for modern analytics and business intelligence in the BI and analytics community. Qlik Sense earned six number one rankings and 45 leading positions in six peer groups in the annual survey of around 2,500 BI and analytics practitioners.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Deloitte Digital Selected for 2021 Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in Cloud Solution Awards’ Service Cloud category

Award recognizes consulting work for Kentucky’s Department for Public Health and Cabinet for Health and Family Services response to COVID-19 Deloitte Digital today announced that it has been named a recipient of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in the Cloud Solution: Service Cloud category. The award focused on Deloitte Digital’s steadfast leadership within the Salesforce ecosystem due to its work to streamline information sharing and contain the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Biolife Solutions Supports Biostorage Best Practices Through SciSafe's "Centers of Excellence" With New World-Class Facility in Amsterdam

This facility, already partially contracted to an anchor major pharmaceutical customer, will include a CAR-T cell storage suite to support development of emerging CAR-T cell treatments, boasts a freezer farm of 300+ Stirling Ultracold ultra-low temperature ("ULT") freezers for biopreservation of customers' temperature sensitive biologic material. European pharmaceutical manufacturers are expanding their existing partnerships with SciSafe by utilizing this new Amsterdam storage facility to improve global access to lifesaving biologic therapies.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
suasnews.com

Auterion Government Solutions, Inc. Selected for Defense Innovation Unit’s Soldier Robotic Controller (SRoC) Program

In March 2021, the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) sought commercial solutions that would enable soldiers to operate multiple types of air and ground-based unmanned systems using an integrated, tactical, handheld controller. The principal objective of the Soldier Robotic Controller (SRoC) program is to develop solutions for small Unmanned Aerial Systems (sUAS) and Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) that will reduce operator workload, while demonstrating the feasibility of seamless integration with currently fielded equipment.
ECONOMY
MyChesCo

AMETEK Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

BERWYN, PA — AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) recently published its 2021 Sustainability Report, highlighting the company’s commitment to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, diversity and inclusion, and sound corporate governance. In this report, AMETEK also aligns disclosure efforts with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) frameworks.
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants

NEWTOWN, PA — Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSDT) announced that, effective October 28, 2021, its compensation committee approved equity awards under Helius’ 2021 Inducement Plan, as a material inducement to six individuals entering into employment with the Company. The Company states that the equity awards were approved in accordance...
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
The Independent

UK net-zero tech firms double in value in 12 months – report

The value of the UK’s net-zero tech sector has nearly doubled in the past year despite a major slowdown in investment growth, according to data.Net-zero tech firms, which develop technology to offset carbon emissions, saw valuations rise from 24.4 billion dollars (£17.8 billion) in 2020 to 47.6 billion (£34.8 billion) in 2021, according to the Net Zero 2021 Report from start-up network Tech Nation The sector has been bolstered by the arrival of 10 new companies in the past year but the hike in value was driven by funding rounds and stock market listings at established companies.If these net-zero companies...
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

Stephen E. Browning Joins Hill International, Inc. as Senior Vice President, Federal Sector Leader

PHILADELPHIA PA — Hill International (NYSE: HIL) announced it recently hired Stephen E. Browning, PE, as Senior Vice President, Federal Sector Leader. Browning will work with Hill’s regional leaders across the U.S. to capture and execute program and project management assignments for U.S. Federal Government agencies, including long-term Hill clients such as the General Services Administration (GSA), Department of Energy (DOE), and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), among others, as well as cultivate relationships with new Federal clients.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

The UroLift System Receives Award for Best New Branded Television Campaign

WAYNE, PA — Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) announced that the UroLift® System was recently honored by DTC Perspectives with a Bronze Award in the “Best New Branded Television Campaign” category and an Honorable Mention in the “Best Branded Website” category. The National Advertising Awards were announced at the Annual DTC National Conference in Boston, which was held October 12-14. The campaign, “Theater ‘Flow’,” is the first national TV campaign in Teleflex history. The ad features prominent imagery associated with symptoms of enlarged prostate, or benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), including increased frequency, a weak urine stream and feeling of incomplete emptying of the bladder. The ad includes a clear call to action to visit the branded website and to call a toll-free number. The UroLift System is a minimally invasive treatment for lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH, a condition that leads more than 12 million men in the U.S. to seek treatment every year.1.
WAYNE, PA
Tech Times

Innovation Trends in E-commerce and Customer Service

Online shopping already is one of the most popular online activities worldwide, and its popularity will continue to grow with more and more people around the world gaining access to the Internet. In 2016, there were around 1.66 billion global digital buyers around the world. In 2021, more than 2.14 billion people globally are expected to buy goods and services online.
CELL PHONES
MyChesCo

Pacer ETFs Celebrates $9 Billion AUM Milestone With Floating-Rate ETF Acquisition

MALVERN, PA — Pacer ETFs announced they recently surpassed $9 billion in assets under management (AUM) after just surpassing the $8 billion mark in July. Additionally, Pacer has just announced the acquisition of Pacific Global ETFs’ fund, the Pacific Global Senior Loan ETF (ticker: FLRT). Effective immediately, the fund will be renamed the Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF. The ticker will remain the same and the annual expenses will be lowered.
STOCKS
MyChesCo

Bentley Education Program Expands to Global Scope

EXTON, PA — Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY) recently announced the global expansion of the Bentley Education program – offering seamless access to learning licenses of over 60 popular Bentley applications, at no cost, to all eligible students and educators, from middle schools through higher education levels, via the Bentley Education portal.
EDUCATION
MyChesCo

New Analyses Suggest Favorable Results for STELARA (ustekinumab) When Used as a First-Line Therapy

SPRING HOUSE, PA — The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson announced data from two recent analyses of STELARA® (ustekinumab) for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease (CD) and ulcerative colitis (UC).1,2. In a modelled analysis focused on treatment sequencing using data from randomized...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
