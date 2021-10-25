CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uganda investigating Islamist link to bombing after IS responsibility claim

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKAMPALA (Reuters) – Uganda said on Monday it was investigating whether fighters allied with the militant group Islamic State (IS) had carried out a bombing in Kampala on Saturday night that killed one person and injured three others. The bomb, set off in a restaurant in a suburb on...

