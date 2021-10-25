CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MySanAntonio
 7 days ago

WALDORF, Md. (AP) _ The Community Financial Corp. (TCFC) on Monday reported net income of $6.4 million in...

www.mysanantonio.com

MySanAntonio

Hologic: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) _ Hologic Inc. (HOLX) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $328.8 million. The Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.61 per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven...
MySanAntonio

Essential Properties: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) _ Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results matched Wall Street expectations. The real estate investment trust, based in Princeton, New Jersey, said it had funds from operations of $40.2 million, or 33 cents...
MySanAntonio

Gran Tierra Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $35 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 10 cents. The oil and natural gas company...
MySanAntonio

Black Stone Minerals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $16.2 million. The Houston-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.
MySanAntonio

American States Water: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIMAS, Calif. (AP) _ American States Water Co. (AWR) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $28.2 million. On a per-share basis, the San Dimas, California-based company said it had profit of 76 cents. The water and electric utility posted revenue of $136.8 million in the period. American States...
MarketWatch

Clorox stock gains after earnings beat, CEO expresses confidence in full-year outlook

Shares of Clorox Inc. were up more than 5% in after-hours trading Monday after the maker of cleaning supplies and other household products topped expectations for its latest quarter and expressed confidence in its full-year forecast despite a "volatile" environment. Clorox posted fiscal first-quarter net income of $142 million, or $1.14 a share, down from $415 million, or $3.22 a share, in the year-prior quarter. The company attributed the decline mainly to its lower gross margins and sales, as well as to a "one-time, non-cash remeasurement gain in the year-ago quarter related to the company's investment in the Kingdom...
MarketWatch

Mosaic stock drops more than 5% after Q3 earnings fall short

Shares of Mosaic Co. dropped more than 5% in the extended session Monday after the producer of potash and phosphate fertilizers missed FactSet consensus on its third-quarter adjusted profit and sales. Mosaic said it earned $372 million, or 97 cents a share, in the third quarter, swinging from a loss of $6.2 million, or 2 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned $1.35 a share. Revenue rose 44% to $3.4 billion, the company said, "as stronger pricing more than offset lower volumes." Analysts polled by FactSet expected Mosaic to report adjusted EPS of $1.55 a share on sales of $3.7 billion. Mosaic said that "strong" pricing of agricultural commodities are expected to continue driving demand for fertilizers through the end of the year and into 2022, but rising input costs have narrowed grower profitability. Farming economics globally, however, remain attractive as a result of strong crop demand and favorable weather, the company said. Mosaic's stock ended the regular trading day down 0.3%.
MarketWatch

T. Rowe Price up for third day after airing acquisition plan

T. Rowe Price rose for the third day in a row Monday after announcing its $4.2 billion acquisition of Oak Hill Advisors (OHA) on Thursday. The stock advanced by 0.8% on Monday morning, after a rise of 0.7% on Friday and 5.7% on Thursday. UBS analyst Brennan Hawken on Thursday hiked his price target for T. Rowe Price to $215 a share from $200 and said the company's first acquisition in more than a decade will add alternative investments to its business mix and improve the growth profile of the company. "While there is likely limited opportunity for OHA's strategies in the retirement channel, liquid alts are gaining in popularity in the broker sold channel," Hawken said. "There are opportunities for TROW's recently enhanced distribution capabilities to provide more avenues for growth at OHA in the future." T. Rowe Price shares are up 43.3% so far this year, compared to a gain of 22.7% by the S&P 500.
MySanAntonio

How to Select the Right Payment Gateway and Payment Processor for Your Ecommerce Business

Online shopping is set for a bumper holiday season in 2021. Worldwide, ecommerce sales surpassed $4.2 trillion in 2020, according to Statista, and further growth is forecasted through the rest of the year. Of course, one of the most important attributes of a successful ecommerce business is a reliable payment gateway and payment processor, as a company is, quite literally, only worth as much as the choices it makes in this realm.
