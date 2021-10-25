Superior Court Evacuated Due To Bomb Threat

The Superior Courthouses in Middlesex County received a bomb threat, authorities said.

The bomb threat was reported shortly before 9 a.m. at the Superior Courthouses located at 50 Paterson Street and 120 New Street in New Brunswick.

The Courthouses and Middlesex County Administration Building were subsequently evacuated by the Sheriff’s Department, according to the county Prosecutor's Office and New Brunswick Police Department Director Anthony A. Caputo.

The investigation is active and continuing.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Department at 732-745-3271 or the New Brunswick Police Department at 732-745-5200 .

