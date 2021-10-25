DWYM: Prepare for Black Friday sales much earlier this year

Are you a last-minute holiday shopper?

Walmart wants to change your mind this year as it gets ready to start Black Friday sales earlier than ever.

If you are someone who traditionally waits until Black Friday to do your holiday shopping, please don’t do that this year.

With expected shortages everywhere, stores are now rolling out early Black Friday sales which are very good for this time of year.

Lining up outside a store for hours, with those Black Friday ads from the Thanksgiving Day newspaper is so 2009.

Walmart has just released its first Black Friday ad, lising dozens of "deals for days" that begin on Nov. 3.

A second round of deals launches Nov. 10.

And these are the real thing, not some Black Friday preview sale.

Walmart will have Chromebooks for $87, 65 inch Samsung TV's as low as $568 and some toys for $5.

With no more Thanksgiving Night crowds to fight, making it one great thing to happen during the pandemic.

But from the doesn’t that stink file:

The fact you may have to pay to guarantee an early spot.

Walmart will start the deals four hours early for Walmart Plus members, if you pay $98 a year for membership.

But it's almost the same at Amazon, where you will need to be a paid prime member to access their lightning deals early.

An, Amazon and Target are starting Black Friday deals early, too.

Sure, you may save a few bucks shopping Black Friday and Cyber Monday in late November.

But know the risks, so you don’t waste your money.