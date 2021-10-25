CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car stolen in Greece recovered from Genesee River, no person found inside

By WROC Staff
 7 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. ( WROC ) — Rochester police officials say a vehicle found in the Genesee River Monday morning was stolen from Greece and the Greece Police Department is now handling the investigation.

Crews were called to the Genesee River before 9 a.m. after a passerby called 911 upon seeing the vehicle in the water near Upper Falls Boulevard Bridge.

Over the course of the next hour, a water rescue team took a boat to the vehicle to see if anyone was inside. Upon further investigation, no person was found inside the vehicle, and the water rescue team returned to shore.

Shortly before 11 a.m., Rochester police officials identified the vehicle as one that was stolen from Greece. Around 12:45 p.m. Monday the vehicle was successfully removed from the river.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Rose Lane
7d ago

This is so crazy, praying for the fireman safety, this must be very hard job, hope they have good training, be safe guys.

Police: Man in his 30s fatally shot near Knickerbocker Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place early Sunday morning in the area of Dewey Avenue and Knickerbocker Avenue at around 6:30 a.m. Officers say a man in his 30s was shot and pronounced deceased upon officers’ arrival. “His name is being withheld pending positive identification and […]
ROCHESTER, NY
NYSP to crack down on impaired driving on Halloween weekend

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR) — The New York State Police wants you to make sure this Halloween is a treat and not a trick this weekend.  Along with local law enforcement, State Police will send more patrols out to target those who drive impaired.   “One bad decision can turn fun Halloween celebrations into a nightmare. Children will […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
