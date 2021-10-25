Car stolen in Greece recovered from Genesee River, no person found inside

ROCHESTER, N.Y. ( WROC ) — Rochester police officials say a vehicle found in the Genesee River Monday morning was stolen from Greece and the Greece Police Department is now handling the investigation.

Crews were called to the Genesee River before 9 a.m. after a passerby called 911 upon seeing the vehicle in the water near Upper Falls Boulevard Bridge.

Over the course of the next hour, a water rescue team took a boat to the vehicle to see if anyone was inside. Upon further investigation, no person was found inside the vehicle, and the water rescue team returned to shore.

Shortly before 11 a.m., Rochester police officials identified the vehicle as one that was stolen from Greece. Around 12:45 p.m. Monday the vehicle was successfully removed from the river.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.