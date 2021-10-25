CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snap Counts: Lions-Rams

By John Maakaron
 7 days ago
Here’s a look at the snap counts from the Detroit Lions' Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Offense

Quarterbacks

  • Jared Goff: (69) 100%

Goff was managing the game to the best of his ability, but another critical interception in the fourth quarter, with an opportunity to take the lead late in the game, all but sealed the victory for the Rams.

Running backs

  • D'Andre Swift: (52) 75%
  • Jamaal Williams: (20) 29%
  • Godwin Igwebuike: 16 special teams snaps (64%)

Tight ends

  • T.J. Hockenson: (55) 80%
  • Darren Fells: (28) 41% -- Two special teams snaps (8%)
  • Brock Wright: (17) 25% -- 20 special teams snaps (80%)

Wide receivers

  • Kalif Raymond: (56) 81% -- One special teams snaps (4%)
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown: (43) 62% -- Six special teams snaps (24%)
  • KhaDarel Hodge: (33) (48%) -- Six special teams snaps (24%)
  • Geronimo Allison: (32) 46% -- Nine special teams snaps (36%)
  • Tom Kennedy: (9) 13%

Head coach Dan Campbell hinted that veteran wide receiver Geronimo Allison would see an increased workload this week.

Unfortunately, rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown did not record a single reception in his return to Los Angeles.

