Food & Drinks

The 5 worst candies for your trick-or-treater's teeth

Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Mark Cabana from Grove Dental...

www.fox32chicago.com

Tampa Bay Times

Why candy corn is the worst candy of all the candy

The following first appeared in Stephinitely, a weekly newsletter from columnist Stephanie Hayes featuring a bonus column and behind-the-scenes chatter. To get it in your inbox every Monday, subscribe here. I’m not afraid to tackle the ISSUES. Yes, it can get a little heated, even divisive at times. But someone...
FOOD & DRINKS
AOL Corp

Should you check your child’s Halloween candy? The truth about THC, poison and razor-blade trick-or-treat scares

Did your parents examine your Halloween candy before allowing you to have at all-things fun-sized? For many, the idea that the candy given out to trick-or-treaters may potentially be compromised is nothing new. Stories of razor blades stuffed inside Snickers bars, arsenic in Fun Dip and THC-laden gummy bears posing as Haribo have made their way into our collective consciousness. Yet you may be surprised to learn that these supposed horror stories are far more fiction than fact.
HEALTH
bowienewsonline.com

Best and worst Halloween candy

Preferences are changing all the time. Kid’s these days like all kinds of things we’ll never understand. Did you know TikTok is almost bigger than YouTube now? Gen Z is growing up fast. How’s a grown-up supposed to keep up with the latest trends in Halloween candy?. And I don’t...
CELL PHONES
Mashed

Papa John's Jack-O-Lantern Pizza Is Back To Fuel Your Trick-Or-Treaters

Halloween slinks ever nearer, and with it, we see more and more commercial signs of celebration. The latest is Papa John's, which has released its annual Jack-O-Lantern pizza. As Chew Boom writes, the pizza is primarily a pepperoni and cheese pizza. What makes it special is that the crust is cut to resemble a pumpkin. The pepperoni are placed to line the circumference of the pie and detail the eyes and smile of the Jack-O-Lantern. There are also two olives, one for each eye.
RESTAURANTS
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Pittsburgh Has A Lot Of Candy Stores But Not Many Trick-Or-Treaters

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh has some of the most candy and chocolate shops per capita, but not a lot of trick-or-treaters to eat all the sweets, according to a new report. WalletHub’s 2021’s Best Places For Halloween list ranks Pittsburgh fifth for most candy and chocolate per capita, but also says the city has one of the lowest percent of potential trick-or-treaters. When it comes to overall Halloween festivities, WalletHub rates Pittsburgh as fairly average, with the city coming in at number 59. The report compares the 100 largest U.S. cities based on 21 key metrics ranging from costume stores per capita to average price per Halloween party ticket to share of potential trick-or-treat stops. The best places for Halloween? New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. You can get a list of Halloween activities in Pittsburgh here, and check out trick-or-treat times for your neighborhood here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Mashed

Why A Dentist Says Chocolate Is Better For Your Teeth Than These Candies

It is that time of year when Halloween candy is everywhere, lining the aisles of grocery stores, stashed inside kitchen cupboards, and waiting to fill the trick-or-treat bags of children across the nation come October 31. And while the prospect of gathering pounds of delicious candy is no doubt a source of delight for the many excited children who are eagerly planning their costumes and getting ready for a fun night of trick-or-treating, parents might be less than thrilled at the thought of their children chowing down on the piles of their hard-earned Halloween candy.
LIFESTYLE
lakenormanpublications.com

Here’s how to keep trick-or-treaters safe this Halloween

Trick-or-treating is back. However, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic means there are extra factors to consider when planning your Halloween activities, the American Red Cross cautions. “Halloween is one of the most popular holidays in the U.S. and with most communities returning to normal activities this school year, people should expect...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Cruising for Treats: Hospital workers hand out candy to trick-or-treaters in drive-thru event

ROCK SPRINGS – Organizations continue to come up with fun, creative ways to celebrate Halloween during the “social-distancing” age. The Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County hosted the second Halloween Cruise-Thru and Haunted Garden on Sunday, Oct. 31. Volunteers and staff handed out candy, cookies and apples. “I always look forward...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
