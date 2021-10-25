The 5 worst candies for your trick-or-treater's teeth

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh has some of the most candy and chocolate shops per capita, but not a lot of trick-or-treaters to eat all the sweets, according to a new report. WalletHub’s 2021’s Best Places For Halloween list ranks Pittsburgh fifth for most candy and chocolate per capita, but also says the city has one of the lowest percent of potential trick-or-treaters. When it comes to overall Halloween festivities, WalletHub rates Pittsburgh as fairly average, with the city coming in at number 59. The report compares the 100 largest U.S. cities based on 21 key metrics ranging from costume stores per capita to average price per Halloween party ticket to share of potential trick-or-treat stops. The best places for Halloween? New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. You can get a list of Halloween activities in Pittsburgh here, and check out trick-or-treat times for your neighborhood here.

