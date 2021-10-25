Driver hurt after pickup slams into New Stanton chiropractic center porch

A man was taken to the hospital Monday after crashing into the New Stanton Chiropractic Center.

New Stanton Fire Second Lt. Craig Bromke said the driver of a pickup truck was taken from the scene by ambulance. The truck slammed into the front of the building on West Pennsylvania Avenue at about 8 a.m. and took out a brick pillar that held up a porch roof.

Bromke said borough officials were assessing the structure.

“They can still use the building but not the front,” he said.

Chiropractor Lisa Hafer, who runs the office with her husband, said she was in a residential section in the rear of the building and heard a crash but didn’t think much of it. There is a lot of traffic noise in the area as the office is across from Cracker Barrel and within feet of Interstate 70.

“Even hearing that I didn’t know it hit the house,” she said.

A neighbor came out and knocked on her door to alert her to the crash. As she spoke outside with state police her husband, fellow chiropractor William Hafer, was inside calling patients they had scheduled for the day.