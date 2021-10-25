RHUDE and Instant Brands Link Up for Design-Oriented Kitchenware Capsule

On the surface, there is a tension between luxury and sustainability. Sustainability, at its core, is about equity—equity in access to natural resources, respect for every element of the supply chain, and engagement that lasts because we can survive in the long run only with balance. If you know anything about climate change, you know that it affects marginalized communities the most severely. Luxury, on the other hand, is often defined by rarity, with value linked to scarcity of resources, high price points, and lack of access (in branding at least) except for an elite few. But what if it isn’t? There’s a strong argument to be made that luxury is really about process, how something is made, the stories within it, and, ultimately, expertise and ritual in craftsmanship. A brand name may be shorthand for value, but it means nothing if the product itself isn’t made with care and intimacy of precision.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 10 DAYS AGO