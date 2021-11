Following a weekend where Bon Iver fully returned to the stage for the first time in over two years, Justin Vernon and company have mapped out a U.S. tour that will begin in spring 2022. The southern half of the amphitheater trek kicks off March 30th in Mesa, Arizona, through an April 15th gig in Miami, with the second leg beginning June 3rd at Queens, New York’s Forest Hills Stadium and concluding June 25th at Asheville’s Rabbit Rabbit. Bon Iver — featuring Vernon alongside current bandmates Sean Carey, Jenn Wasner, Mike Lewis, Matt McCaughan, and Andy Fitzpatrick — performed a pair of...

