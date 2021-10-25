Child’s skeleton, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas apartment, sheriff says

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding an black 2016 Chevrolet Silverado, which was reported stolen on Sunday, Oct. 31. According to Crime Stoppers, the truck was stolen from the 5700 block of Barrington Ct. It should display Texas License, LGZ-8010, and the last six of the VIN are […]

AMARILLO, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO