Gap Taps Katy Perry, Disney to Spread Kindness in Holiday Campaign

By Liz Warren
 7 days ago

Gap is adding yet another A-lister to its lineup of celebrity partnerships. The retailer tapped musician, “American Idol” judge and new mom Katy Perry to headline its holiday 2021 campaign centered on spreading kindness and love. As part of the campaign, the singer debuted a cover of the Beatles’ “All You Need Is Love,” a hit song the band first released in 1967 just two years before Gap was founded.

“All Together Now” campaign imagery shows Perry in the brand’s arch logo hoodie and an oversized denim jacket, vintage soft joggers and a 100 percent recycled cropped puffer. Other pieces in the holiday collection include garments for the whole family, like ’90s-inspired denim, flannel PJs, lounge and fleece sets and more.

Directed by Gap global creative director Len Peltier and American filmmaker Mark Romanek, the campaign celebrates love in all of its forms and encourages others to spread the message. To further underscore the concept, Gap is donating $1 for every stream of Perry’s new track on Spotify, up to $100,000, to Baby2Baby, a nonprofit that supports children living in poverty. The nonprofit has garnered support from Perry in the past, as well as brands like Good American and The Children’s Place .

“I’m always excited to work with brands that are going the extra mile to make this world a better, happier place,” Perry stated in a release. “Reimagining one of the most recognizable and emotional songs of our time with an iconic brand like Gap, having such a special and important message, has been a dream. And what better reason to partner than bringing people together to spread joy for the holidays and raise money for Baby2Baby, a charity that’s close to my heart. Children are our future. We need to lift kids and help them find their value, self-worth and self-respect.”

In tandem with its focused holiday campaign, Gap is partnering with Disney on an exclusive collaboration that features Gap’s classic logo and iconic Mickey Mouse graphics in honor of World Kindness Day on Nov. 13. Along with the collection, the retailer is donating $50,000 to EmbraceRace, a nonprofit organization that gives parents the skills they need for teaching their children about race and culture.

Gap has “cash to flash” after experiencing its highest second-quarter net sales in more than a decade. The company has seen success with strategic partnerships like Yeezy and the recent acquisition of virtual try-on e-commerce startup Drapr and AI store operations technology platform CB4 .

