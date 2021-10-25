CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Trump assistant says Fauci knew COVID to be a lab-created bioweapon

By Ryan Wiggins, Wiggins America
97.1 FM Talk
 7 days ago

Peter Navarro , the former Assistant to President Donald Trump, was in the room with the President and Dr. Fauci at the onset of the COVID outbreak. Navarro tells Wiggins America that Fauci knew more and did less than he claims.

“Fauci already knew that that thing was a bioweapon from the Wuhan lab… we’ve got his emails now,” says Navarro.

Listen to Navarro’s interview with Ryan Wiggins above.

© 2021 KFTK (Audacy). All rights reserved. | Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

