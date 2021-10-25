CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: See Missouri and Illinois storm damage from above

By Associated Press, Joe Millitzer
 7 days ago

FARMINGTON, Mo. – Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter is above the storm damage in Missouri and Illinois. There is damage to many structures in the area. Debris is blown all over the landscape. It could take a while to clean up and rebuild.

A suspected tornado damaged buildings and knocked out power in communities along the state line between Missouri and Illinois, and damage was reported in other parts of the states from severe weather.

See video of Missouri and Illinois tornado damage from SkyFOX helicopter

The National Weather Service says one suspected tornado moved Sunday night through St. Mary, Missouri, about 55 miles southeast of St. Louis, before crossing the Mississippi River into Chester, Illinois. There were no immediate reports of severe injuries.

Thousands of Missourians are out of power and the electric company is damaged

Across the river in Illinois, Chester fire Chief Marty Bert says wind ripped off part of the roof at Three Springs Lodge nursing home, but all the residents were safe. A suspected tornado also hit Sunday night near Fredericktown, Missouri.

FOX2Now

Young hunters bag more than 15,000 deer over the weekend in Missouri

ST. LOUIS — Young hunters, ages 6 to 15, took more than 15,000 deer during Missouri’s early youth portion of the 2021 hunting season. The Missouri Department of Conservation said preliminary data shows the young hunters harvested a total of 15,608 deer Saturday through Sunday. The top counties were Osage, Franklin, and Howell. Young hunters harvested 359 deer in Osage, 329 in Franklin, and 310 in Howell.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Structure on fire in Cahokia Heights Monday morning

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – A structure in Cahokia Heights, Illinois was on fire Monday morning. The structure is located at Lauralee and Judith. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene at approximately 6:30 a.m. Fire crews are on the scene. It is unknown if anyone was...
CAHOKIA, IL
FOX2Now

St. Louis charter school leader picked for Missouri Education Board

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has appointed one of the founders of a St. Louis charter school to the State Board of Education. Kerry Casey will begin serving on the state board immediately. She also is a board member of the KIPP Charter School in St. Louis and is a vice president at Exegy, a financial markets data company.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

See how many registered hunters are in Missouri

STACKER- With a 3 million year record of it, it’s safe to say hunting is one of the oldest forms of human activity. Stacker compiled a complete list of the states with the most registered hunters using 2020 data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. States are ranked by percent of residents with hunting licenses. Population data is from […]
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Man fatally shot at Illinois nightclub Saturday morning

SAUGET, Ill. – A man was fatally shot in the parking lot of an Illinois nightclub Saturday morning. The shooting happened outside Pop’s Nightclub & Concert Venue just after 8 a.m. in Sauget, Illinois. The 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Sauget Police Department.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2Now

Navy serviceman laid to rest in emotional service

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Service members and family members paid their respects Saturday for Hospital Corpsman Third Class Bailey Tucker at Baue Funeral Home Cave Springs in St. Charles. “He wanted to save people he wanted to be the person that jumped out of that helicopter and rescued people and...
SAINT CHARLES, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

